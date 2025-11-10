Technology News
Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Nishaanchi (2025) is a crime thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Aishwarya Thackeray and Vedika Pinto.

Updated: 10 November 2025 22:13 IST
Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Nishaanchi streams November 14, 2025, on Prime Video for thriller fans

  • Gripping crime thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap
  • Stars Aishwarya Thackeray and Vedika Pinto
  • Now available for rent on Prime Video
Nishaanchi is as realistic and gritty a crime tale as we have seen from Anurag Kashyap, with Aishwarya Thackeray and Vedika Pinto playing leads, women who commiserate rather than judge a fearsome drug kingpin meting out brutal revenge on people who crossed her. The high-pressure story of fire and brimstone, moral sins, and the great smorgasbord of human emotions and opinions is the perfect counterpoint to the film's swift pace. A must-watch for all the lovers of Anurag Kashyap's brutal realness in coming-of-age and crime.

When and Where to Watch Nishaanchi

Nishaanchi will stream on Prime Video starting from on November 14, 2025, making it easier for all fans of thriller dramas to access it.

Trailer and Plot of Nishaanchi

The trailer bears a glimpse of awe in the gloomy and tense atmosphere of Nishaanchi. Aishwarya Thackeray faces a dilemma that opens up crime, deceit, and ethical back alleys born into her lap, and she must use everything in her arsenal to give of herself. On the other hand, Vedika Pinto definitely adds more layers and mystery to it, making it work.

Cast and Crew of Nishaanchi

The film stars Aishwarya Thackeray and Vedika Pinto in the leading roles. The film is directed and written by Anurag Kashyap. Actors and the director keep up the strength and individuality of the movie. It's the director's signature shot style and suspense-making by staying on the edge that make the film.

Reception of Nishaanchi

The film's depiction and performances are generating social media buzz, and the IMDb rating is 6.2/10.

 

Further reading: Nishaanchi, IMDb, Crime Thriller, Prime Video, Stream
