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Aadu 3 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Stream it Online

Aadu 3 is a Malayalam Fantasy Comedy Film that revolves around a man and his gang, who are confronted by three timelines. Streaming begins on May 1st on Zee 5.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 April 2026 13:06 IST
Aadu 3 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Stream it Online

Photo Credit: ZEE5

The film will premiere on May 1st, 2026, exclusively on Zee 5.

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Highlights
  • Aadu 3 is a Malayalam Fantasy-Comedy Film
  • It explores the theme of multiple timelines
  • Streaming begins on May 1, 2026, on Zee 5
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Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Aadu 3 is a Malayalam comedy fantasy film, which is now set to buzz your digital screens. The film revolves around Shaji Pappan and his gang, who are confronted by a multi-timeline, where they take on the adventures from 1790, to the present day, and finally reach the future at 2370. The plot focuses on the gang's hunt for a mysterious substance that leads to the ultimate chaos, while they also encounter enemies from different timelines.

When and Where to Watch Aadu 3

The film will premiere on May 1st, 2026, exclusively on Zee 5, in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aadu 3

This film follows Shaji Pappan (Played by Jayasurya), who, along with his gang, gets stuck in a multi-timeline situation. The film commences with a tug-of-war during the 1790s, where the gang defends against a commander. On the other hand, the present scenario makes the gang involved in the hunt for Star Dust, the element that can turn the timelines correct. Finally, the third setting takes the viewers into the year 2370, where the gang is witnessed in the future, where they are confronted by an organization that manipulates resources and runs the world. The film is a chaotic and comedic take on the different times and offers high-voltage drama.

Cast and Crew of Aadu 3

This film stars Jayasurya in the lead role, followed by other starcast including Vijay Baby, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, and more. The film's music score has been delivered by Shaan Rahman and Dwan Vincent, while Lijo Paul is the editor.

Reception of Aadu 3

This film was theatrically released on March 19th, 2026, where it did a decent job at the box office. The film currently holds the IMDb rating of 6.8/10

 

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Further reading: Aadu 3, comedy film, IMDb, ZEE5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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