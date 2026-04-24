Realme C100x was recently spotted on a certification database in Europe, hinting that the smartphone could be unveiled in select global markets soon. Now, a tipster claims that the tech firm is planning to launch the Realme C100x in India soon. On top of this, an image showing retail packaging of the purported Realme C100 series smartphone has been shared online, revealing its design, along with colour options. The leaker has shared details regarding the Realme C100x's battery capacity and fast charging support. The phone was earlier tipped to arrive with a 7,500mAh battery.

Realme C100x India Launch to Follow the Phone's Global Debut

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that the Realme C100x will be launched in India soon. It is expected to arrive in the country shortly after its global debut. Additionally, the leaker claims that the smartphone will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, while featuring support for 45W wired fast charging. The leaked image containing boxes with the upcoming Realme phone reveals its design and colour options.

The Realme C100x will reportedly be offered in two colour options, dubbed Deepblue Tide and Golden Coast. Moreover, it is tipped to go on sale in 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. The phone is shown to feature a pill-shaped rear camera island, housing a dual camera system. Additionally, an LED flash will reportedly be placed next to the phone's deco in the top-left corner. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the handset, while the left side could be left clean.

On the front, the Realme C100x appears with a flat display, featuring a water drop-style notch, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls. The screen is shown to be surrounded by relatively thicker bezels. Meanwhile, the leaked image of the retail box suggests that the phone will also feature NFC support.

While the company has yet to confirm the anticipated arrival of the phone in India, the leaker claims that the Realme C100x will be priced in India between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000. It is expected to sport a 6.7-inch HD+ display. The handset will reportedly ship with Android 16, along with the Realme UI 7.0 user interface.