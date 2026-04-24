Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid plan called the Youth and Gaming Plan in India. It is said to be aimed at users who spend a lot of time on gaming, streaming, and social media. The plan combines daily data benefits with bundled subscriptions and cloud storage access. Along with unlimited calling and SMS benefits, it also includes a mix of entertainment and utility services designed for regular data users.

Jio Youth and Gaming Plan Offers 2GB Daily Data and Extra 5GB

The Youth and Gaming Plan costs Rs. 459, has a validity of 28 days, and offers a total of 61GB of data. This includes 2GB per day along with an additional 5GB of high-speed data. After the high-speed quota is exhausted, speeds drop to 64Kbps. The plan also includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Eligible users can access unlimited 5G data under Jio's True 5G network.

Jio has bundled multiple digital subscriptions with the Youth and Gaming Plan. Users get access to JioGames Mobile, FanCode through JioTV, and Snapchat+. The plan also includes a three-month mobile subscription to JioHotstar and 50GB of storage on JioAICloud. These additions aim to provide a combined entertainment and utility package within a single recharge.

The Youth and Gaming Plan also includes a Google Gemini Pro offer for 18 months, which is valued at Rs. 35,100. This benefit provides access to advanced AI features along with 5TB of cloud storage. To continue using these benefits, users must remain active on eligible Jio plans throughout the offer period.

Notably, Jio users must log in to each service using the same mobile number linked to their Jio connection. Timely recharges are required to keep some bundled benefits active as well.

A recent report suggests that Jio is offering free incoming SMS over Wi-Fi calling for users travelling abroad. Messages can be received without an international roaming pack, as long as the phone is connected to Wi-Fi and VoWiFi is enabled. This helps users receive OTPs and banking alerts without extra charges. The feature is said to require an active Jio plan, a compatible device, and a stable internet connection.

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