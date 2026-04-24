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Adobe Previews New Agentic AI Workflows for Marketing Tasks at Adobe Summit 2026

During the Adobe Summit 2026, the company shared several ways marketers can automate workflows using agentic AI features.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 April 2026 16:57 IST
Adobe Previews New Agentic AI Workflows for Marketing Tasks at Adobe Summit 2026

Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe’s Project Page Turner generates personalised web pages in real time based on user intent

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Highlights
  • These previews were shared during Adobe’s Sneaks sessions
  • Project Concurrent turns static designs into interactive visuals
  • The Project Face Off simulates A/B testing before it goes live
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Adobe shared several previews of how its artificial intelligence (AI) and agentic features can help transform marketing workflows. These previews were showcased at the Adobe Summit 2026 during the Sneaks sessions, where the company presents early-stage projects that are currently in the research and development (R&D) stage. These are built by the software giant's scientists, engineers, product managers, and designers. This year, the focus was on marketing workflows and how AI can reimagine content production and branded experiences.

Adobe Previews AI-Powered Marketing Projects

In a blog post, the software giant shared numerous projects. These are currently not available to the users, but similar workflows can be developed by them using the latest agentic tools available across the different platforms. One of them was Project Concurrent, which lets marketers turn static designs into visuals such as infographics and charts.

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It also lets users create visuals connected to live data sources using Adobe Express. Additionally, users can also apply formulas and generate dynamic visuals using the new Firefly assistant. 

Project Face Off is another interesting preview, which lets marketers simulate A/B testing before taking a campaign live. The project generates audience personas and models how each would interact with different design variants, letting Adobe users understand what performs best. Marketing professionals can also prompt specific personas to make the test more aligned with their use case.

Adobe's Project Page Turner, another early-stage preview, can generate personalised web pages in real time based on user intent. This lets brands personalise each interaction on the website as the page adapts to what the visitor was looking for.

Additionally, Project Wise lets marketers turn a static asset into a fully built, personalised email workflow. This can be done using Adobe Express, which can convert a structured HTML template into a creative asset. Then the output can be refined and activated by Adobe Journey Optimiser. Apart from these, the company also showcased projects for image generation and editing, converting content into campaign-ready assets, and streamlining video creation.

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Further reading: Adobe, AI agents, Adobe Summit 2026, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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