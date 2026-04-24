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Morgan Stanley Announces MSILF Stablecoin Reserves Portfolio for Issuers

New offering allows issuers to put their reserves in one of the bank's money market funds and earn interest.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2026 18:42 IST
Morgan Stanley Announces MSILF Stablecoin Reserves Portfolio for Issuers

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Sven Piper

Offering designed to manage reserves with liquidity and capital safety

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Highlights
  • Issuers can park reserves in money market funds
  • Offering structured under the GENIUS Act framework
  • Minimum investment set at $10 million
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Morgan Stanley's investment management division has initiated the "Stablecoin Reserves Portfolio," which lets stablecoin issuers put their reserves in one of the bank's money market funds and earn interest on them. This offering is part of the Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds trust, which has a primary aim to preserve capital, provide daily liquidity, and distribute income while maintaining a $1 (roughly Rs. 94.19) net asset value. The bank ensured that the offering is positioned while keeping ongoing regulatory developments in mind and will fall under the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act). 

Product Targets Institutional Demand for Reserve Management Solutions

The GENIUS Act, which came into effect in July 2025, has drawn attention from traditional payment firms such as Western Union and Zelle, both of which have shown interest in exploring stablecoin integrations. Morgan Stanley said that cash, US Treasury securities with maturities of 93 days or less, and overnight repurchase agreements backed by Treasury securities were all part of the money market funds. Morgan Stanley's website has revealed data that investors will need to invest a minimum of $10 million (roughly Rs. 94.2 crore) into MSNXX, which has a 0.15 percent management fee.

Cryptocurrency Discussion
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In February, Morgan Stanley requested the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for a national trust banking charter in February. This approval would allow it to offer crypto custody and execute purchases, swaps, and transfers on behalf of clients. 

Fred McMullen, Co-Head of Global Liquidity, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said in a press release, “We are pleased to deliver a new investment solution to the marketplace that seeks to address the needs of stablecoin issuers.” He further added that “The significant increase in stablecoin issuers as well as the growing number of assets held in stablecoins represents an evolving portion of the marketplace that is ripe for future growth.” 

Earlier this month, the US government had another regulatory push, as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) proposed a new regulation where they want to enact a new set of rules that will control Stablecoin Issuing to investors, and is in line with the GENIUS Act. This law requires every stablecoin to be backed 1:1 with real assets. This law will also set reserve, redemption, capital, risk management, and custody standards for stablecoin issuers and insured depository institutions under its supervision.

The development is a reflection of how traditional financial institutions are exploring various ways to integrate stablecoins within existing financial frameworks. Going forward, the focus shall remain on balancing innovation with compliance, as both regulators and financial institutions work together to define the role of stablecoins in the crypto financial system. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Stablecoin, Genius Act
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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