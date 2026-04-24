Morgan Stanley Announces MSILF Stablecoin Reserves Portfolio for Issuers

Morgan Stanley's investment management division has initiated the "Stablecoin Reserves Portfolio," which lets stablecoin issuers put their reserves in one of the bank's money market funds and earn interest on them. This offering is part of the Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds trust, which has a primary aim to preserve capital, provide daily liquidity, and distribute income while maintaining a $1 (roughly Rs. 94.19) net asset value. The bank ensured that the offering is positioned while keeping ongoing regulatory developments in mind and will fall under the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act).

Product Targets Institutional Demand for Reserve Management Solutions

The GENIUS Act, which came into effect in July 2025, has drawn attention from traditional payment firms such as Western Union and Zelle, both of which have shown interest in exploring stablecoin integrations. Morgan Stanley said that cash, US Treasury securities with maturities of 93 days or less, and overnight repurchase agreements backed by Treasury securities were all part of the money market funds. Morgan Stanley's website has revealed data that investors will need to invest a minimum of $10 million (roughly Rs. 94.2 crore) into MSNXX, which has a 0.15 percent management fee.

In February, Morgan Stanley requested the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for a national trust banking charter in February. This approval would allow it to offer crypto custody and execute purchases, swaps, and transfers on behalf of clients.

Fred McMullen, Co-Head of Global Liquidity, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said in a press release, “We are pleased to deliver a new investment solution to the marketplace that seeks to address the needs of stablecoin issuers.” He further added that “The significant increase in stablecoin issuers as well as the growing number of assets held in stablecoins represents an evolving portion of the marketplace that is ripe for future growth.”

Earlier this month, the US government had another regulatory push, as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) proposed a new regulation where they want to enact a new set of rules that will control Stablecoin Issuing to investors, and is in line with the GENIUS Act. This law requires every stablecoin to be backed 1:1 with real assets. This law will also set reserve, redemption, capital, risk management, and custody standards for stablecoin issuers and insured depository institutions under its supervision.



The development is a reflection of how traditional financial institutions are exploring various ways to integrate stablecoins within existing financial frameworks. Going forward, the focus shall remain on balancing innovation with compliance, as both regulators and financial institutions work together to define the role of stablecoins in the crypto financial system.

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