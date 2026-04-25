The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 is ready to arrive on the OTT! Vox Machina is the fourth season of the franchise. The season brings to you the beloved band of heroes. There is a thrilling plot that has danger and emotional scenes with a lot of magic in it. It is a rich fantasy world of Exandria, and the series continues with action, humour and dark plot. This season raises the stakes of the old threats that resurface with new enemies. Let's see the cast and crew, trailer and plot and when and where to watch it.

When and Where to Watch

Season 4 of Legend of Vox Machina is landing on June 3, 2026, only on Amazon Prime Video. It will be rolled out weekly with a new episode. However, the first three episodes will be released first.

Trailer and Plot

Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 gives a hint at the darker and more intense story. The season starts after the Chroma Conclave arc, in which the team has separated on their ways and is now searching for their personal purpose in life. Now the whole team meets after season 3 and features the infiltration of the Cobalt Soul archives. They take on The Whispered One threat and begin to rise. Because of this threat, Vox Machina reunite.

Cast and Crew

The voice has been given by Laura Bailey, Tailesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham. The creators are Critical Role Productions and the showrunner is Brandon Auman. Matthew Mercer, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Marisha Ray and others are executive producers.

Reception

Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 has been the most successful series of all time in the genre of animation. It has an average IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10.