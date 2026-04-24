With April nearing its end, your watchlist is certainly ready to get a serious upgrade. This week, your favourite OTT platforms are dropping some of the most anticipated and a fresh batch of series and movies. Whether you are planning for a light-hearted romance drama or eyeing a gripping thriller, this week is set for you. From Anil Kapoor's 24 to the Korean Horror, If Wishes could kill, your next obsession is right next door. So, scroll on and find out what we've curated for you.

OTT Release of the Week

24

Release Date: April 24th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Mandira Be6di, Anupam Kher, Tisca Chopra

24 is a high-stakes action thriller series that centres around Jai Singh Rathod, played by Anil Kapoor, the head of Anti-Terrorist Unit (ATU), who is supposed to stop the assassination plot against the youngest Prime Minister. Following that, the series will explore intense action as Jai Singh races against time to stop the attack and save his daughter, who will be abducted to intensify the plot. The series is promising and has intense action sequences.

Nukkad Naatak

Release Date: April 24th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Social, Drama

Cast: Molshri, Shivang Rajpal, Nirmala Hajra

Directed by Tanmaya Shekhar, this is an Indie Social Drama film that revolves around two college friends who get expelled after being caught stealing from their canteens. However, to regain admission, they must enroll five students from the slum in a local school. That's where the journey towards self-discovery begins. The duo is then confronted by system intricacies, including child labor, social inequality, and more. The film explores the gap between the privileged and the underprivileged.

Band Melam

Release Date: April 24th, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Romance, Musical

Cast: Harsh Roshan, Srivdevi Apalla, Goparaju Vijay, Lakshman

Written and directed by Sathish Javvaji, Band Melam is a Telugu rural romance musical drama film that revolves around two childhood friends whose love story must pass through conflicts, betrayal, and other personal challenges, as they both navigate their lives on different career paths. The film's sequences are light-hearted and explore the themes of romance, music, and emotional turmoil, which keep the viewers glued to their seats until the end.

Jerax

Release Date: April 24th, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Fantasy, Comedy

Cast: Hari Samashti, Payal Chengappa, Sudhakar Gowda, Nagabhushana

Set in the town of Rayadurga, Jerax is a Kannada fantasy comedy series that centres around a modest xerox shop employee, who leads a sober life. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when an acnitent trinket merges with his copying machine. That's when the real magic begins. Instead of copies, the machine starts to produce humans. The chaos within the town surfaces when the duplicates confuse reality with illusion. The series is entertaining and has six episodes.

Prathichaya

Release Date: April 24th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Political, Thriller

Cast: Vishnu Agasthya, Sabitha Anand, Harisree Ashokan, Ann Augustine

This Malayalam Political Thriller revolves around a tech entrepreneur, who steps into politics, only to free his father's name from a scandal, fostered by a media tycoon. However, the plot intensifies when his father passes away after failing to handle the accusations. The narrative then delves deeper and turns into exploring conspiracies and power dynamics, to prove innocence.

Lechindi Mahila Lokam

Release Date: April 22nd, 2026

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Drama

Cast: Manchu Lakshmi, Ananya Nagalla, Sreerama Chandra, Hema

Directed by Arjun-CathyK, this is a Telugu comedy-drama film that follows a married couple whose lives are disturbed due to marital disputes and arguments that are beyond control. The tensions escalate when a feminist divorcee brainwashes the wife, after which their relationship further deteriorates. Additionally, the comments from the housemaid also fuel tensions. That's when the real chaos begins. The film then explores comedy along with the marital disputes, which take the viewers on a chaotic journey.

If Wishes Could Kill

Release Date: April 24th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Thriller, Psychological Horror

Cast: Jeon So-Young, Kang Mi-na, Baek Sun-Ho

If Wishes Could Kill is a Korean Psychological Tech Horror series that revolves around five Seorin High School friends whose lives take a deadly turn when they discover a mysterious app named Girigo. According to the app, the students are granted wishes, but in return, it triggers a 24-hour countdown towards their death. The show gets nerve-wrenching when the group begins to uncover hidden dark secrets about the app. The sequences are horrific and terrifying at the same time.

Marty Supreme

Release Date: April 24th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Sports, Drama

Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow Starring Timothee Chalamet as Marty Mauser, this is a sports drama which is set in the backdrop of 1950s. The film follows a narcissist table tennis player who crosses every limit only to reach the top. The plot gets intense when his ruthless obsession soon begin to exploit his personal relationships and lives. The film explores themes of obsession, sports, and intense drama that run though high emotional turmoils.

Greenland 2: Migration

Release Date: April 24th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, this is an intense action thriller film that is revolves around the Garrity family, who navigate their ways through Europe, after the comet strike. The film will take on their journey as they trek across the Europe, while facing storms, and dangerous raiders, which are presumed to be habitable in the south of France. The sequences are highly intense and circle around the family of three.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week: