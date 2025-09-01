Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan is a lighthearted romance drama film that stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. The film revolves around Jahaan, a blind musician, and Saba, a stage artist. They both meet during a train journey from Delhi to Dehradun and suddenly connect, without revealing their identities. Saba, who is preparing for the audition of a blind character, blindfolds herself. The film explores their evolving relationship, emotional connection, and unconditional love despite physical disabilities. Also, the sequences are emotional.

When and Where to Watch Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan

Vikrant Massey-starrer Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan will be digitally released on Sept 5, 2025, exclusively on Zee5. The viewers will require a subscription to the OTT platform to watch the film online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Written and directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan follows a blind musician called Jahaan (portrayed by Vikrant Massey) who meets a struggling stage artist, Saba (played by Shanaya Kapoor), during his journey from Delhi to Dehradun. Saba was blindfolded as she was preparing for her next role, which further kept her unaware of Jahaan's identity.

During the journey, as they connect, Jahaan fails to reveal his disability. However, as they bond together during the journey, things start falling in their favor. The movie will explore their relationship and how love comes stronger.

Cast and Crew of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

This movie is written by Santosh Singh, along with Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. It stars Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, Rehmat Rattan, Zain Khan Durrani, Vikram Kocchar, and more. Vishal Mishra and Joel Crasto are the music composers, while Tanveer Mir handled the cinematography.

Reception of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

The movie was theatrically released on July 11th, 2025, where it opened to a decent response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.3/10.