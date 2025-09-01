Technology News
English Edition

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release is Here: All the Details about This Vikrant Massey Starrer

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will soon be available for streaming on OTT platforms.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 September 2025 20:30 IST
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release is Here: All the Details about This Vikrant Massey Starrer

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan premieres on September 5 on OTT

Highlights
  • Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a romance drama film
  • It stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles
  • Streaming from Sept 5th, 2025, only on Zee5
Advertisement

Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan is a lighthearted romance drama film that stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. The film revolves around Jahaan, a blind musician, and Saba, a stage artist. They both meet during a train journey from Delhi to Dehradun and suddenly connect, without revealing their identities. Saba, who is preparing for the audition of a blind character, blindfolds herself. The film explores their evolving relationship, emotional connection, and unconditional love despite physical disabilities. Also, the sequences are emotional.

When and Where to Watch Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan

Vikrant Massey-starrer Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan will be digitally released on Sept 5, 2025, exclusively on Zee5. The viewers will require a subscription to the OTT platform to watch the film online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Written and directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan follows a blind musician called Jahaan (portrayed by Vikrant Massey) who meets a struggling stage artist, Saba (played by Shanaya Kapoor), during his journey from Delhi to Dehradun. Saba was blindfolded as she was preparing for her next role, which further kept her unaware of Jahaan's identity.

During the journey, as they connect, Jahaan fails to reveal his disability. However, as they bond together during the journey, things start falling in their favor. The movie will explore their relationship and how love comes stronger.

Cast and Crew of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

This movie is written by Santosh Singh, along with Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. It stars Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, Rehmat Rattan, Zain Khan Durrani, Vikram Kocchar, and more. Vishal Mishra and Joel Crasto are the music composers, while Tanveer Mir handled the cinematography.

Reception of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

The movie was theatrically released on July 11th, 2025, where it opened to a decent response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.3/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, Love, Romance, Zee5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Said to Have Met Real Money Gaming Firms to Discuss Transition After Ban
Google’s Chief Scientist Jeff Dean Says He Does Not Like to Talk About AGI

Related Stories

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release is Here: All the Details about This Vikrant Massey Starrer
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Series Overview: Definitely a Flagship Choice for Gamers Under Rs. 40,000
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced
  3. Acer TravelLite Essential Series Debuts in India With 14-Inch Display
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin Soon; Bank Discounts Revealed
  5. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Offers Announced Ahead of September 5 Debut
  6. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 40,000 in India
  7. Poco C85 With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio G81-Ultra SoC Debuts at This Price
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Electronics Revealed
  9. Honor X7d 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 6.77-Inch Display Launched
  10. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked; Could Launch in These Three Colourways
#Latest Stories
  1. ISS Crew Studies Bone Loss and Brain Adaptation to Safeguard Astronaut Health
  2. ESA’s JUICE Probe Uses Venus Flyby to Stay on Track for Jupiter’s Icy Moons
  3. Saiyaara OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda-Starring Blockbuster Film Online
  4. NASA Unveils Plans for Lunar Nuclear Reactor by 2030 Amid Rising Moon Race
  5. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release is Here: All the Details about This Vikrant Massey Starrer
  6. The Bads of Bollywood OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Bobby Deol-Starring Series Online
  7. Xiaomi 16 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Be First Phones With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC
  8. Google’s Chief Scientist Jeff Dean Says He Does Not Like to Talk About AGI
  9. Acer TravelLite Essential Series With 14-Inch Display, AMD and Intel CPU Options Launched in India
  10. Poco C85 Launched With MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »