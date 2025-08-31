Technology News
English Edition

A Line of Fire OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Action Thriller Online

A Line of Fire blends action and family drama, streaming digitally from Sept 2, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 August 2025 14:20 IST
A Line of Fire OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Action Thriller Online

Photo Credit: Prime Video

A Line of Fire, an action thriller starring David A.R. White & Cuba Gooding Jr., hits digital Sept 2

Highlights
  • Action-packed thriller with emotional family drama
  • Stars David A.R. White and Cuba Gooding Jr.
  • Digital release on Sept 2, 2025, with early buzz
Advertisement

A Line of Fire is a riveting action thriller featuring Jack “Cash” Conroy, who retired from the FBI at the age of 33 to spend time with his children, Johnny and Tessa, on his own farm. Instead, he opted to focus on raising his two young daughters and on a life of peace and safety. Later on in Van's life comes the ex-partner's niece and her baby, and he becomes a devoted father. Without him, the future of children is in danger. Mending intense actions with emotional narratives, the film portrays a powerful reminder that even in the worst circumstances, loyalty and bravery can push people to stand against what is evil. The film, starring David A.R. White and Cuba Gooding Jr. in the central roles, seems like part-thriller, part-heart-pounding drama.

When and Where to Watch

Digital release of A Line of Fire will be available on September 2, 2025, on Prime Video and BmsStream for rent.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer teases fast car chases, intense shootouts and heartfelt family moments. The narrative follows Cash, who attempts to live quietly with his daughters after his wife died. But when the family member of an old friend is threatened, he is forced to return home and confront a criminal club head-on. As the clock ticks, the cash plays for the destiny of the father and the world. The story adjoins the heart-racing actions with different issues in the family, redemption and justice.

Cast and Crew

The film is directed by Matt Shapira, with David A.R. White playing Cash. Cuba Gooding Jr., Jason Patric, Katrina Bowden and Scott Baio are in supporting roles. Matt Shapira, David A.R. White, Juan C. Bofill and Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez produce the movie.

Reception and Buzz

Already, the film has made a splash at its festival premiere, promoting buzz from the cast sightings. Early reviews single out its sharp action and emotional heft. IMDb rating of the film is 5.6, but A Line of Fire is actually collecting great social buzz for its action-packed drama.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT Release, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Bitcoin Dips Below $112,000 Amid Renewed Pressure, Ethereum Hovers Near $4,450

Related Stories

A Line of Fire OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Action Thriller Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Upcoming Telugu Movies OTT Release in September 2025: Coolie, Mirai, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. A Line of Fire OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Action Thriller Online
  2. Metro In Dino OTT Release Is Here: Know Where to Watch the Multi-Starrer Romance Drama
  3. Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 Is Now Streaming On Netflix: What You Need to Know
  4. The Door Begins Streaming on Aha Tamil: All the Details About This Horror Thriller
  5. Songs of Paradise Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  6. SpaceX Starship Aces 10th Flight, Takes Major Step Toward Reusability
  7. A Planet Is Being Born: Astronomers Capture Rare Cosmic Snapshot
  8. New ‘Gambling Carnot Engine’ Challenges 200-Year-Old Thermodynamic Law
  9. Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream the Telugu Rom-Com Series Online
  10. John Abraham-Starrer Tehran Is Now Streaming Online: All Details Here
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »