A Line of Fire is a riveting action thriller featuring Jack “Cash” Conroy, who retired from the FBI at the age of 33 to spend time with his children, Johnny and Tessa, on his own farm. Instead, he opted to focus on raising his two young daughters and on a life of peace and safety. Later on in Van's life comes the ex-partner's niece and her baby, and he becomes a devoted father. Without him, the future of children is in danger. Mending intense actions with emotional narratives, the film portrays a powerful reminder that even in the worst circumstances, loyalty and bravery can push people to stand against what is evil. The film, starring David A.R. White and Cuba Gooding Jr. in the central roles, seems like part-thriller, part-heart-pounding drama.

When and Where to Watch

Digital release of A Line of Fire will be available on September 2, 2025, on Prime Video and BmsStream for rent.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer teases fast car chases, intense shootouts and heartfelt family moments. The narrative follows Cash, who attempts to live quietly with his daughters after his wife died. But when the family member of an old friend is threatened, he is forced to return home and confront a criminal club head-on. As the clock ticks, the cash plays for the destiny of the father and the world. The story adjoins the heart-racing actions with different issues in the family, redemption and justice.

Cast and Crew

The film is directed by Matt Shapira, with David A.R. White playing Cash. Cuba Gooding Jr., Jason Patric, Katrina Bowden and Scott Baio are in supporting roles. Matt Shapira, David A.R. White, Juan C. Bofill and Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez produce the movie.

Reception and Buzz

Already, the film has made a splash at its festival premiere, promoting buzz from the cast sightings. Early reviews single out its sharp action and emotional heft. IMDb rating of the film is 5.6, but A Line of Fire is actually collecting great social buzz for its action-packed drama.