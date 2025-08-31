Metro in Dino is a Hindi-language musical romance drama film which portrays the essence of modern love wrapped in emotions and the hustling life of the metro. It has been directed by Anurag Basu, who has also released the previous version of it, Metro. The narrative unfolds in a way that reveals different stories related to the relationship, as well as various struggles associated with it, including those involving ambition, emotions, and more. The audience can relate to every scene of it, as there are different scenes which show great heartfelt emotions.

When and where to Watch

You can now stream it online on Netflix, and watch it from the comfort of your home. The movie made its digital debut on August 29, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer, which dropped ahead of its July 4 theatrical release, teased the film's emotional gamut, humour and ensemble play, with Sara Ali Khan finding Aditya Roy Kapur's character a “commitment-phobic man-child”, giving us some hints at the emotional arcs to expect. The film follows the lives of four couples in urban India.

From teen romance and instant attraction, to mid-life crisis, teenage pregnancy and infidelity, the tales provide a cross-section of love and relationships today, set against the backdrop of the emotional isolation and reconnection in the city.

Cast & Crew

Featuring Aditya Roy Kapur as Parth and Sara Ali Khan as Chumki in the lead, the cast also stars Anupam Kher as Parimal, Neena Gupta as Shibani, Pankaj Tripathi as Monty, Konkona Sen Sharma as Kajol, Ali Fazal as Akash, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Shruti as well as Saswata Chatterjee, Darshana Banik and others along with cameo appearances by Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Basu.

The film is written and directed by Anurag Basu, and produced by Basu and Bhushan and Krishan Kumar. The film is produced by Basu and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and stars Pritam, Rajesh Shukla, Akiv Ali and Parichit Paralkar.

Reception and Buzz

It received positive reviews from critics for its sincere ensemble cast performances and Pritam's music, while some found it to have pacing issues and screenwriting in the second half. User ratings at IMDb are currently running at 7.3/10.