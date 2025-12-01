Technology News
Lava Play Max India Launch Teased; Tipster Leaks Price Range, Key Features

The Lava Play Max is expected to feature the same MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset that arrived with the Lava Play Ultra.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 10:42 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Play Max is teased to feature dual rear cameras

Highlights
  • Lava Play Max is expected to launch in India in December
  • The Lava Play Max could be priced under Rs. 12,000 in India
  • The upcoming handset may feature a vapour chamber for heat dissipation
Lava Play Max will launch in India soon, joining the Lava Play Ultra 5G. The latter was introduced in the country in August with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip and a 64-megapixel main camera. Now the company has started teasing a new Max model. The launch date has yet to be announced, but the price range and several key features of the upcoming handset have been leaked via X, the microblogging platform. The official teaser has shown us a glimpse of the expected design of the smartphone. 

Lava Play Max Expected to Feature a 50-Megapixel Main Camera

The Lava Play Max, as teased by the company, appears to be equipped with a dual vertically aligned rear camera setup, with the primary camera using a 50-megapixel main sensor for higher-resolution photos. The teaser also suggests that the phone may feature a decorative pattern surrounding the camera module, which could potentially light up or glow in the dark for added visual flair. 

Additionally, the upcoming Lava Play Max handset is likely to sport flat plastic frames, with the missing antenna lines in the teaser hinting at a plastic build rather than a metal one.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that the Lava Play Max was listed on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) as the Lava Storm Gamer model. According to an official-looking poster that the tipster shared, the smartphone may be available in black and white colour variants. 

The tipster also says that the Lava Play Max is expected to launch in India in December. It will likely be priced in the country under Rs. 12,000. Notably, its sibling, the existing Lava Play Ultra 5G, launched at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants, respectively.

The Lava Play Max is expected to come with the same MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC as the Ultra variant, with support for 6GB and 8GB RAM. It may sport a bigger 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to run on Android 15 out of the box and support UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Play Max is expected to include a 50-megapixel AI-backed main rear camera with EIS support. For thermal management, it could be equipped with a vapour chamber as well.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
