Anthropic announced the release of web search capability in its application programming interface (API) on Thursday. Now, developers and enterprises can use Claude via the Anthropic API to build applications that benefit from up-to-date knowledge and real-time information. The San Francisco-based AI firm said that Claude will use reasoning to automatically determine when a query can benefit from web search. Notably, the company released the web search functionality in the Claude chatbot in March, significantly later than competitors such as Google and OpenAI.

Anthropic API Finally Gets Web Search Support

In a newsroom post, the AI firm announced the addition of web search in the Anthropic API. The inclusion occurred just two months after the company added the capability in the end-consumer version of Claude. Developers will now be able to enable the web search tool when making requests to the Messages API, and the chatbot will include real-world information.

Anthropic said that after receiving a query that has the web search tool enabled, Claude uses its reasoning ability to determine whether running a search would help the response or not. If it determines that web search is necessary, it will generate a targeted search query, compile and analyse relevant results, and share a detailed response as output.

The API version of Claude can also function agentically and run multiple separate web searches to source enough information for a comprehensive response. Developers can also control this behaviour by adjusting the “max_uses” parameter, the company stated. Notably, Claude will add citations whenever it pulls information from a web page.

For enterprises, the Anthropic API comes with additional controls to help them only source the relevant information. A “Domain allow lists” option will let organisations specify the websites that Claude can source its information from, and a “Domain block lists” option enables them to stop the AI from visiting those websites. Further, admins will also have the option to allow or prohibit web search functionality at the organisation level.

The AI firm is also adding the web search feature to Claude Code. This will enable the chatbot to access web-based repositories, including API documentation, technical articles, code bases, tools, and libraries.