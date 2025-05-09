Technology News
  Samsung's Display Panel for Foldable iPhone May Outshine Technology in Galaxy Z Fold Series

Samsung’s Display Panel for Foldable iPhone May Outshine Technology in Galaxy Z Fold Series

New display is said to reduce thickness of foldable iPhone by around 19 percent in comparison to the ones used in Galaxy Z Fold models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2025 15:27 IST
Samsung’s Display Panel for Foldable iPhone May Outshine Technology in Galaxy Z Fold Series

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumoured to debut as the world's thinnest foldable smartphone

Highlights
  • A Touch sensor is said to be integrated into the display in the foldable
  • Foldable iPhone is said to have a book-style form factor
  • It could launch in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series
Apple is believed to be working on its first foldable iPhone, and the flexible screen for the handset is said to be supplied by Samsung Display. A new rumour coming out of South Korea offers details about the display that could be featured in Apple's first foldable iPhone. The screen is said to include a feature not found in Samsung's own Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to be launched in 2026, possibly in September.

iPhone Fold's Samsung Display Could Be Advanced Than Galaxy Fold

Tipster Yeux1122 on South Korean blog Naver said that Apple's foldable iPhone is equipped with a new type of display that has never been installed in existing Samsung products. This new technology is said to achieve Apple's desired levels of thickness, power-to-weight ratio, and reduce internal reflection (translated).

Samsung's panel made for the folding iPhone is said to have an integrated touch sensor. The design choice is said to trim the overall thickness by around 19 percent in comparison to the panel used in Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold models. The new display is also claimed to make the device lighter and improve colour reproduction and brightness.

The tipster states that Samsung's effort to slim down the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is believed to be a strategic move during a transitional phase as the company prepares for upcoming display deliveries to Apple. Recent rumours indicated that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would be the world's thinnest foldable smartphone at launch, measuring just 3.9mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded.

The inaugural foldable offering from Apple is said to land next year, presumably in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. It is said to have a book-style foldable form factor with a 12-inch inner screen. The handset is said to measure 9.2mm in thickness when folded and 4.6mm when unfolded. It is likely to feature an aluminium alloy middle frame. It is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a main camera and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. The battery capacity could be around 5,000mAh.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung’s Display Panel for Foldable iPhone May Outshine Technology in Galaxy Z Fold Series
