Nandhan Tamil Movie OTT Release Date on Aha: Sasikumar's Latest Drama Streaming Soon

Nandhan, the Tamil drama starring Sasikumar, is now available on Aha Tamil.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 November 2024 22:28 IST
Nandhan Tamil Movie OTT Release Date on Aha: Sasikumar's Latest Drama Streaming Soon

Photo Credit: X/ aha Tamil

Nandhan will be available to stream on Aha Tamil.

  • Nandhan Tamil movie releasing soon on Aha Tamil
  • Watch Sasikumar's powerful performance in Nandhan
  • Nandhan streaming now on OTTplay Premium and Aha
The Tamil drama film Nandhan, starring M. Sasikumar, is set to make its debut on Aha Tamil following its theatrical release in September 2024 and an earlier streaming run on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Era Saravanan, the film explores themes of caste and resistance in a rural setting.

When and Where to Watch Nandhan

Nandhan will be available to stream on Aha Tamil. Originally released in theatres on September 20, 2024, the film has already made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. The recent announcement from a tweet by Aha's handle on X by Aha on November 14 indicates its release on their platform, offering audiences another chance to experience the powerful narrative.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nandhan

The film's storyline, set in the fictional village of Vanangankudi, highlights the struggles of a Scheduled Caste community against systemic oppression. Central to the plot is Koozhpaana, played by Sasikumar, who confronts the tyranny of Koppulingam, a dominant caste leader clinging to power through fear and manipulation. The trailer provides a glimpse into the raw and emotional journey of justice and empowerment, resonating deeply with viewers.

Cast and Crew of Nandhan

Directed by Era Saravanan, Nandhan features an ensemble cast led by M. Sasikumar and Suruthi Periasamy. Supporting roles are portrayed by prominent actors such as Samuthirakani, Balaji Sakthivel, and Mithun Bose. Cinematography was handled by R.V. Saran, editing by Nelson Anthony, and music was composed by Ghibran Vaibodha. The film was produced under the Era Entertainment banner.

Reception of Nandhan

Nandhan received positive reviews upon release, earning praise for its compelling performances and Era Saravanan's direction. The film currently holds an IMDb rating of 8.3/10, reflecting its strong reception. Its portrayal of societal issues and a gripping storyline has solidified its status as a must-watch.

 

Further reading: Nandhan, Sasikumar, Aha Tamil, Tamil Drama, OTT, Era Saravanan
Nandhan Tamil Movie OTT Release Date on Aha: Sasikumar’s Latest Drama Streaming Soon
