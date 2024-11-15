Photo Credit: X/ aha Tamil
The Tamil drama film Nandhan, starring M. Sasikumar, is set to make its debut on Aha Tamil following its theatrical release in September 2024 and an earlier streaming run on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Era Saravanan, the film explores themes of caste and resistance in a rural setting.
Nandhan will be available to stream on Aha Tamil. Originally released in theatres on September 20, 2024, the film has already made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. The recent announcement from a tweet by Aha's handle on X by Aha on November 14 indicates its release on their platform, offering audiences another chance to experience the powerful narrative.
The film's storyline, set in the fictional village of Vanangankudi, highlights the struggles of a Scheduled Caste community against systemic oppression. Central to the plot is Koozhpaana, played by Sasikumar, who confronts the tyranny of Koppulingam, a dominant caste leader clinging to power through fear and manipulation. The trailer provides a glimpse into the raw and emotional journey of justice and empowerment, resonating deeply with viewers.
Directed by Era Saravanan, Nandhan features an ensemble cast led by M. Sasikumar and Suruthi Periasamy. Supporting roles are portrayed by prominent actors such as Samuthirakani, Balaji Sakthivel, and Mithun Bose. Cinematography was handled by R.V. Saran, editing by Nelson Anthony, and music was composed by Ghibran Vaibodha. The film was produced under the Era Entertainment banner.
Nandhan received positive reviews upon release, earning praise for its compelling performances and Era Saravanan's direction. The film currently holds an IMDb rating of 8.3/10, reflecting its strong reception. Its portrayal of societal issues and a gripping storyline has solidified its status as a must-watch.
