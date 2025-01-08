Agra Affair Now Streaming on Amazon MX Player: Everything You Need to Know

A new romantic drama, Agra Affair, is set to captivate Indian audiences with its heartfelt narrative of love and self-discovery. Featuring the iconic city of Agra as its backdrop, the series explores the complexities of relationships amidst the challenges of personal ambitions. The series features known faces such as Aakash Dahiya and Harshita Gaur. The series is now streaming on the popular OTT platfrom, bringing a fresh perspective to modern love while delving into the emotional depth of unspoken feelings and evolving aspirations.

When and Where to Watch Agra Affair

Agra Affair is available for free streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player starting January 8. Viewers can access the series on mobile devices through the MX Player app, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and connected TVs.

Official Trailer and Plot of Agra Affair

The trailer offers a glimpse into the intertwined lives of Aakash, an ambitious restaurateur, and Tanvi, a spirited tour guide. Together, they embark on a journey to open a restaurant catering to international tourists in Agra. While their professional partnership flourishes, Aakash finds himself falling in love with Tanvi, whose focus on her dreams keeps her from reciprocating his feelings.

Complications arise when Aakash begins to move on with Megha, a compassionate and understanding individual, only for Tanvi to confront her own feelings. The series unravels this intricate love triangle against the backdrop of a city known for its timeless connection to love, exploring themes of ambition, vulnerability, and the pursuit of personal growth.

Cast and Crew of Agra Affair

The series stars Aakash Dahiya, Harshita Gaur and Chakori Dwivedi in lead roles. The show has been developed by Dice Media and directed under their creative banner, with Amazon MX Player providing the platform for its launch.