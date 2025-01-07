Technology News
Moto G05 With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India

Moto G05 runs on Android 15-based Hello UI out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 January 2025 15:18 IST
Moto G05 With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G05 is offered in Forest Green and Plum Red colour options

Highlights
  • Moto G05 comes with a 5,200mAh battery
  • The handset has an IP52-rated build against dust and splash ingress
  • The Moto G05 carries an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
Moto G05 was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC and carries a 5,200mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. It carries a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The phone will be available for purchase in a single RAM and storage configuration in the country later this month. The G05 was unveiled in select global markets alongside the Moto E15 in December 2024.

Moto G05 Price in India, Availability

Moto G05 price in India is set at Rs. 6,999 for the singular 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration, the company confirmed in a press release. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, Motorola India website, and offline retail stores starting at 12pm IST on January 13. It is offered in Forest Green and Plum Red colour options.

Reliance Jio users in India can get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on the purchase of the Moto G05. They can enjoy additional voucher benefits of up to Rs. 3,000. Jio users on the Rs. 449 prepaid plan can avail of these offers.

Moto G05 Specifications, Features

The Moto G05 sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded to up to 12GB and the storage can be extended to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone ships with Android 15 with Hello UI skin on top.

For optics, the Moto G05 carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera with Quad Pixel Technology and has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The handset comes with an IP52 rating against dust and splash ingress. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. 

The Moto G05 houses a 5,200mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. Connectivity options include dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. For security, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It measures 165.67 x 75.98 x 8.10mm in size and weighs 188.8g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Moto G05, Moto G05 Price in India, Moto G05 India Launch, Moto G05 Specifications, Moto G05 Features, Moto, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
