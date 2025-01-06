Technology News
Aaragan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thriller Online

Aaragan, a Tamil horror fantasy film, debuts on Aha Video January 3, featuring mystery and suspense

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 January 2025 13:04 IST
Aaragan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thriller Online

Photo Credit: YouTube/Tips Tamil

Aaragan Tamil Thriller Streaming on Aha Video from January 3, 2025

Highlights
  • Aaragan streams on Aha Video from January 3, 2025
  • Michael Thangadurai stars in this Tamil supernatural thriller
  • A chilling tale of love, secrets, and dark rituals unfolds
The Tamil horror fantasy film Aaragan, featuring Michael Thangadurai and Kavipriya in lead roles, will be available for streaming on Aha Video starting January 3, 2025. The movie, which premiered in theaters on October 4, 2024, explores themes of love, mystery, and the supernatural. Directed by Arun KR and produced by Harikaran Panchalingam under Trending Arts Productions, Aaragan promises a blend of suspense and emotional depth. Fans of the genre can look forward to an engaging cinematic experience.

When and Where to Watch Aaragan

The streaming platform Aha Video will release Aaragan on January 3, 2025. This marks over two months since its theatrical release, providing a wider audience the opportunity to explore the gripping narrative. Subscriptions to Aha Video are required to access the film, which aims to attract lovers of Tamil thrillers and horror stories.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aaragan

The trailer for Aaragan sets the tone for a chilling and suspenseful story. It introduces Saravanan, portrayed by Michael Thangadurai, and Magizhnila, played by Kavipriya, as a couple struggling with financial issues. Their journey takes a mysterious turn when Magizhnila secures a job in a remote hill station, leading to eerie events. The plot delves into Magizhnila's challenges as she discovers unsettling secrets in her new environment, including a chained, pregnant woman. As the story unfolds, it becomes evident that Saravanan harbours a dark, ancient secret as Ilanthiraiyan, an immortal performing sinister rituals. The film combines elements of romance, suspense and supernatural horror, keeping viewers on edge.

Cast and Crew of Aaragan

Directed by Arun KR, Aaragan features Michael Thangadurai and Kavipriya in the central roles. The supporting cast includes Sriranjani as Valaralmadhi, Kalairani, and Yazar as Senthil. The film is produced under the banner of Trending Arts Productions by Harikaran Panchalingam, adding credibility to the production quality.

Reception of Aaragan

The film's theatrical run garnered attention for its intriguing storyline and atmospheric direction. It has an IMDb rating of 8.4 / 10.

 

