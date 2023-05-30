Technology News

Netflix Unveils Amar Singh Chamkila First Look, Starring Diljit Dosanjh

It depicts the story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, who came from poverty and rose to new heights before getting assassinated at 27.

30 May 2023
Photo Credit: Netflix

The film is based on the life of the iconic music star of Punjab from the 1980s

Highlights
  • The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles
  • The film's music has been composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman
  • Amar Singh Chamkila will be released in 2024

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and Netflix on Tuesday shared the first look teaser of the upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila, based on the life of the iconic music star of Punjab from the 1980s.

Directed by Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

It presents the true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila (Dosanjh) who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27, the official plotline reads.

Chamkila was the highest record-selling artist of his time. He is still regarded as one of the best live stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

Ali said making Amar Singh Chamkila on the life of the music star has been a ‘unique journey for me'.

“I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila's daring songs that society could neither ignore nor swallow.

“Having Netflix as a partner, I am humbled to take our story to millions of viewers not only in India but around the globe,” the director, known for films such as Jab We Met, Rockstar, and Highway, said in a statement.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, said the process of working on the film with Ali has been "exhilarating".

“Amar Singh Chamkila is set to be a huge film for Netflix India and collaborating with the talent attached to the title has been truly rewarding... Netflix's focus is to bring stories from across India to our local audiences and we're confident that the magnetism of this story will also pique the interest of the film-loving audiences around the world," she added.

Dosanjh, who has previously featured in Hindi films Phillauri (Netflix), Udta Punjab, and Good Newwz, said playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of his career.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life," he said.

The film's music has been composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman, who has previously collaborated with Ali on Rockstar, Highway, and Tamasha.

Dosanjh, also a singer, said working with Rahman was a meditative experience.

Parineeti, who is essaying the role of Chamkila's wife and singing partner Amarjot, said she is grateful to Ali for this opportunity.

"Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience. For me, singing is a passion and to collaborate with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long-awaited dream. With Netflix's global platform, I believe our film will touch hearts far and wide, allowing Chamkila's inspiring tale to resonate with fans worldwide," she said.

Chamkila and Amarjot were killed along with two members of their band in 1988 in an assassination which remains unresolved.

Amar Singh Chamkila will be released in 2024.

