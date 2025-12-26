Technology News
Top 5 Laser Printers to Buy in India Right Now

Check out the best laser printers that you can buy in India right now from popular brands like HP, Canon, and more.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 December 2025
Top 5 Laser Printers to Buy in India Right Now

Photo Credit: Pexels/George Milton

Highlights
  • Check out the best laser printers that you can buy right now
  • The list includes models from popular brands like HP, Canon, and more
  • The products offer one of the best value-for-money propositions
Having a reliable laser printer at home or in your office is no longer a luxury; it has become a necessity. Whether you are managing a small business, running a startup from home, or need a dependable machine for daily document printing, the right laser printer can help improve your productivity. That being said, the options can be overwhelming for many, as we have a lot of options from different brands like HP, Canon, Brother, and more. So, if you are looking for the best laser printer, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk about the top 5 laser printers that you can buy in India right now. So, without further ado, let's get started.  

1. HP WiFi Laser Printer (323dnw) 

The HP WiFi Laser Printer is one of the best options that you can buy in 2025. The laser printer comes with an interesting set of features and specifications, including WiFi connectivity, allowing users to print using their smartphones without much hassle. The printer also comes with a print speed of up to 30ppm, and it is ideal for both low and high-volume printing, making it a delight for home users, freelancers, and small businesses. Moreover, one can print over 30,000 pages per month, and you can use different types of papers ranging from 80 to 250 GSM. 

hp 323 HP printer

Key Features:

  • Print Output: Monochrome
  • Print Speed: 30ppm
  • Print Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi
  • Paper Handling: 250 sheets 

Price in India: Rs. 21,999

2. Brother HL-L2440DW

The Brother HL-L2440DW is yet another interesting option to consider if you are looking for a laser printer for home or a small office. The printer comes equipped with a host of interesting features, including double-sided printing. It also comes with dual-band WiFi, which makes it easier to print from any device wirelessly. You also get 64MB of memory, which is good considering the price tag. Moreover, you get 30 pages per minute, which is identical to premium printers in the above price segment. 

brother l2240 brother printer

Key Features:

  • Print Output: Monochrome
  • Print Speed: 30ppm
  • Print Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi
  • Paper Handling: 250 sheets 

Price in India: Rs. 13,399

3. HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104DW

If you are looking for a professional laser printer, then the HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104DW is meant for you. The laser printer is a multifunction powerhouse that combines printing, copying, and scanning capabilities in one compact device, making it an ideal choice for small offices, home-based businesses, and more. The printer also comes with high-speed double-sided printing. The printer has a duty cycle of up to 80,000 pages. Apart from this, you also get wireless printing, an automatic document feeder, scan to email, scan to PDF, USB flash drive support, a touchscreen display, and more. 

hp 4104 hp printer

Key Features:

  • Print Output: Colour
  • Print Speed: 42ppm
  • Print Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi
  • Paper Handling: Up to 900 sheets 

Price in India: Rs. 34,174

4. Canon imageCLASS MF445dw

The Canon laser printer is yet another good option to consider if you are looking into the premium segment. The multifunction laser printer combines printing, copying, scanning, and faxing capabilities in a single compact unit. The printer comes with 38-40 ppm and offers a print resolution of 1200 x 1200 DPI. The printer also comes with automatic document feeder technology that can handle up to 50 sheets, while you get up to 38 images per minute (for monochrome) and 13 images per minute (for colour) scanning speeds. 

canon canon printer

  • Print Output: Colour
  • Print Speed: 40ppm
  • Print Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi
  • Paper Handling: Up to 900 sheets 

Price in India: Rs. 38,890

5. Brother HL-L2366DW

Lastly, we have the Brother auto duplex laser printer, which is yet another interesting option in this list. The Brother HL-L2366DW laser printer comes with a single print-only function, which is ideal for home and small offices. The printer also offers 30 ppm print speed, and offers up to 250 sheets in a paper tray. 

brother l2366 brother printer

  • Print Output: Monochrome
  • Print Speed: 40ppm
  • Print Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi
  • Paper Handling: Up to 250 sheets 

Price in India: Rs. 13,999

How to Choose the Right Laser Printer

Here's what you need to know when you are buying a laser printer for your needs. 

Monthly Print Volume

The first and foremost thing to consider while buying a laser printer is the print volume. If you are someone who is a light user, you can consider single-function printers, while those who have moderate to heavy use can go for multifunction printers. 

Single Function vs Multifunction

Single-function printers excel at printing and nothing else. Multifunction devices combine printing, copying, and scanning, which can be convenient if you regularly need these functions.

Wireless vs Wired Connectivity

It is always best to go with a wireless laser printer over a wired one. That said, all printers in this list support at least USB connectivity. If you're the only user printing from a single desktop computer, wired connectivity is perfectly adequate.

Cost Per Page

It is always better to go with a laser printer that has a low cost per page, for a better ownership experience. For budget-conscious buyers, these models in this list offer exceptional long-term value.

Brand Support and Service Network

While looking for a laser printer, it is important to select a brand that has better after-sales service. In India, brands like HP and Canon have extensive authorised service networks in all major cities.

HP MFP 323DNW Laser Multi Function Monochrome Printer

HP MFP 323DNW Laser Multi Function Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Functions Print, Copy, Scan
Connectivity Wireless
Printer Type Multi Function
HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104DW Laser Multi Function Monochrome Printer

HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104DW Laser Multi Function Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Printer Type Multi Function
Brother HL-L2440DW Laser Single Function Monochrome Printer

Brother HL-L2440DW Laser Single Function Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Functions Print
Connectivity Wireless, USB
Printer Type Single Function
Brother HL-L2366DW Laser Single Function Monochrome Printer

Brother HL-L2366DW Laser Single Function Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Connectivity USB
Printer Type Single Function
Further reading: Laser Printers, Laser printers for home office, Laser printers for small business, Best laser printers, top 5 laser printers in india
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Top 5 Laser Printers to Buy in India Right Now
