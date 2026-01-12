Technology News
Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will be available for purchase via the Honor China online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2026 16:15 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will feature a triple rear camera setup.

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will be offered in two shades
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro Air will be available in four colourways
  • The company has yet to reveal the chipset and other specifications
Honor Magic 8 series is set to get two new models in China, dubbed Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design and Magic 8 Pro Air. The smartphone maker has been teasing the launch of the two handsets for a while. Now, Honor has announced the launch date for the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design, which will debut in China on the same day as the Magic 8 Pro Air. Additionally, the design and colourways of the two phones have been revealed. While the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will be offered in two colour options, the ‘Pro Air' model will be sold in four shades.

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launch Date Set for January 19

In a post on Weibo, the China-based tech firm announced on Monday that the upcoming Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will launch in China on January 19 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). Moreover, the company has confirmed that the phone will be sold in the country in Moonlight Stone and Slate Gray (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is shown to feature a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a squircle-shaped camera module. The vertically placed centre-aligned Porsche Design branding also appears on the rear panel, along with the company branding. The left side of the phone will be left clean, while it might feature a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and the SIM tray on the bottom.

Meanwhile, on the right side, the phone is shown to feature a power button, volume controls, and an unspecified button, which appears to be inspired by Apple's Camera Control.

Separately, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, which is also scheduled to arrive in China on January 19. The phone will go on sale in the country in Fairy Purple, Light Orange, Feather White, and Shadow Black (translated from Chinese) shades.

It is shown to carry a horizontal pill-shaped camera deco, which will carry a triple rear camera unit, coupled with an LED flash. It is shown to feature a speaker grille on the top.

On the right side of the phone, the company will place a power button and volume controls, while the left side will be left clean. The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air is confirmed to be 6.1mm thick, while weighing about 155g. The company is expected to reveal more details in the coming days.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design, Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launch, Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch, Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Colourways, Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Colourways, Honor
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Mahasenha Volume 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Mystical Thriller Online?
After OpenAI, Now Anthropic Introduces Claude for Healthcare AI Tools

