Honor Magic 8 series is set to get two new models in China, dubbed Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design and Magic 8 Pro Air. The smartphone maker has been teasing the launch of the two handsets for a while. Now, Honor has announced the launch date for the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design, which will debut in China on the same day as the Magic 8 Pro Air. Additionally, the design and colourways of the two phones have been revealed. While the Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will be offered in two colour options, the ‘Pro Air' model will be sold in four shades.

In a post on Weibo, the China-based tech firm announced on Monday that the upcoming Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will launch in China on January 19 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). Moreover, the company has confirmed that the phone will be sold in the country in Moonlight Stone and Slate Gray (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is shown to feature a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a squircle-shaped camera module. The vertically placed centre-aligned Porsche Design branding also appears on the rear panel, along with the company branding. The left side of the phone will be left clean, while it might feature a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and the SIM tray on the bottom.

Meanwhile, on the right side, the phone is shown to feature a power button, volume controls, and an unspecified button, which appears to be inspired by Apple's Camera Control.

Separately, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, which is also scheduled to arrive in China on January 19. The phone will go on sale in the country in Fairy Purple, Light Orange, Feather White, and Shadow Black (translated from Chinese) shades.

It is shown to carry a horizontal pill-shaped camera deco, which will carry a triple rear camera unit, coupled with an LED flash. It is shown to feature a speaker grille on the top.

On the right side of the phone, the company will place a power button and volume controls, while the left side will be left clean. The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air is confirmed to be 6.1mm thick, while weighing about 155g. The company is expected to reveal more details in the coming days.