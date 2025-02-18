American Murder: Gabby Petito now streaming on Netflix

The disappearance of Gabby Petito in 2021 became a widely followed case, drawing national attention due to her social media presence. Documenting her travels with fiancé Brian Laundrie, Petito shared what seemed like a happy journey before going silent. Laundrie returned home alone, refusing to cooperate with authorities. As digital sleuths pieced together her last known movements, the case gained momentum. The new three-part Netflix documentary revisits the investigation, featuring firsthand accounts and evidence that shed light on the tragic events.

When and Where to Watch American Murder: Gabby Petito

‘American Murder: Gabby Petito' premiered on February 17 on Netflix. The series offers an in-depth look at the case, piecing together the timeline of events using real-life footage and firsthand accounts from those closest to her.

Official Trailer and Plot of American Murder: Gabby Petito

The documentary presents the social media journey of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie as they embarked on a cross-country trip in their camper van. What appeared to be a picture-perfect relationship quickly unraveled, revealing underlying tensions. The series includes bodycam footage from an altercation in Moab, Utah, as well as personal text messages and journal entries that provide insight into Petito's final days. The documentary reconstructs the investigation and how social media users contributed to uncovering details surrounding her disappearance.

Cast and Crew of American Murder: Gabby Petito

The documentary features interviews with Gabby Petito's parents—Joe Petito, Tara Petito, Nichole Schmidt, and Jim Schmidt—along with law enforcement officials, legal experts, and journalists who followed the case. Footage from news reports and social media posts is also included to provide a comprehensive narrative of the events. ‘American Murder: Gabby Petito' aims to shed light on the dangers of domestic violence and the power of digital footprints in modern investigations, offering an intimate look at a case that gripped the public's attention.