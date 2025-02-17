Technology News
Dhakshina OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Crime Thriller Online?

Missed Dhakshina in theatres? The Telugu crime thriller, starring Sai Dhanshika, is now set for its digital premiere.

Updated: 17 February 2025 16:30 IST
Dhakshina OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Crime Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube/NS Entertainment

Directed by Tulasi Ram Osho, the film follows a high-stakes murder investigation in Vizag

Highlights
  • Telugu crime thriller Dhakshina premieres on Lionsgate Play on February
  • Stars Sai Dhanshika, Rishav Basu, and Sneha Singh
  • Directed by Tulasi Ram Osho, featuring a gripping murder investigation
The Telugu-language crime action drama 'Dhakshina,' which hit theatres on 4 October 2024, is now set to make its digital debut. Directed by Tulasi Ram Osho and produced under Cult Concepts by Ashok Shinde, the film has gained attention for its gripping storyline and intense performances. Featuring Sai Dhanshika in the lead role, alongside Rishav Basu, Sneha Singh, and others, the film unfolds against the backdrop of Vizag, where a series of brutal murders shakes the city.

When and Where to Watch 'Dhakshina'

'Dhakshina' will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play February 21, 2025. Viewers who missed its theatrical run can now watch the crime drama from the comfort of their homes. The streaming platform, known for hosting a diverse range of content, will bring the film to a wider audience, further increasing its reach.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'Dhakshina'

The film's plot revolves around a relentless police investigation into a series of grisly murders in Vizag. A woman, present at multiple crime scenes, is taken into custody, but as the case unfolds, an unexpected revelation alters the course of the investigation. The suspense-driven narrative, along with its intense action sequences, has kept viewers engaged.

Cast and Crew of 'Dhakshina'

Sai Dhanshika takes on the titular role. She is supported by actors Rishav Basu, Sneha Singh, Ankitha Muler, Hima Sailaja, Magna Choudhary, Karuna and Naveen. The film is helmed by Tulasi Ram Osho, with Soni Raj Sonu credited for the writing. Dialogues are penned by Veligonda Srinivas, while cinematography is handled by Ramakrishna Sanapathi. The editing is done by Vinay, and DSR has composed the original score.

Reception of 'Dhakshina'

Following its theatrical release, 'Dhakshina' received positive feedback from audiences and critics. The film secured an IMDb rating of 8.4/10, reflecting strong viewer appreciation.

Comments

