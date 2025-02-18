Technology News
English Edition
Bengaluru-Based 88 Games Reveals Kapih, a Ramayana-Inspired Action Platformer for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Kapih can be wishlisted on Steam and Epic Games Store and is confirmed to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 February 2025 15:39 IST
Bengaluru-Based 88 Games Reveals Kapih, a Ramayana-Inspired Action Platformer for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Photo Credit: 88 Games

Kaphi does not yet have a confirmed release date

Highlights
  • Kapih is set in the backdrop of the Ramayana epic
  • The game features diverse platforming sections and run-and-gun gameplay
  • Kapih's art style is inspired by Indian art forms
Bengaluru-based developer 88 Games announced its debut game, Kapih, an action platformer rooted in Indian folk tales, on Sunday. There's no confirmation on the release date yet, but the game is set to launch on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Kapih will feature diverse platforming sections, boss battles and a local co-operative mode.

Indian Action Platformer Kapih Revealed

According to the studio, the game is set against the backdrop of Ramayana and follows the journey Vaanar, a young monkey who goes on an adventure after his village is destroyed. 88 Games also debuted a trailer for Kapih alongside the announcement, showing gameplay, the game's Indian setting and its co-op features.

The trailer features classic action platforming sections with run-and-gun gameplay across diverse levels inspired by Indian folklore. Kapih also features Cuphead-style boss fights, with Vaanar taking on a variety of creatures and monsters. The young monkey protagonist will be joined by his friend Bindu, a co-op character controlled by a second player.

“Kapih delivers a fast-paced, action-packed journey filled with platforming challenges and dynamic combat. Players will traverse a variety of hand-crafted stages, each offering unique gameplay twists,” 88 Games said in a press release. “While run-n-gun action drives the experience, Kapih also introduces additional modes like horizontal shoot-em-up sequences and vehicle-based sections,” the studio added.

Players will also discover new weapons and power-ups as they progress through levels in the game. According to the developer, the game's art style has been inspired by Kalamkari, Thanjavur, Warli and Madhubani art forms. “From intricate hand-drawn villages to vibrant mandala-infused landscapes, every detail is meticulously crafted to bring India's cultural vibrancy to life,” 88 Games said.

Kapih can be wishlisted on Steam and Epic Games Store and is confirmed to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Kapih, 88 Games, PC, Steam, Epic Games Store, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Bengaluru-Based 88 Games Reveals Kapih, a Ramayana-Inspired Action Platformer for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
