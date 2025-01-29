The HBO Original three-part documentary series An Update On Our Family has been released and is now available for streaming in India on JioCinema. Directed by Rachel Mason, the documentary delves into the world of family vlogging, where parents share their daily lives with millions of subscribers for fame and revenue. The series explores the phenomenon through the story of a vlogging family whose adopted son's sudden online disappearance raised serious ethical concerns. The documentary first premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Festival before making its way to audiences worldwide.

The documentary debuted on HBO on January 15, 2025, with new episodes airing weekly until January 29. In India, it is available for streaming exclusively on JioCinema. The series consists of three hour-long episodes, each examining different aspects of the vlogging industry and its impact on both creators and audiences.

The trailer of An Update On Our Family provides glimpses into the rise of social media-driven parenting, where everyday moments are turned into profitable content. The series follows the journey of Ohio-based vloggers Myka and James Stauffer, who gained popularity for sharing their parenting experiences on YouTube. Their 2017 adoption of a child from China, named Huxley, became a significant part of their content. However, in 2020, Huxley vanished from their videos, triggering widespread speculation and backlash. The documentary investigates the ethical dilemmas surrounding monetized family content, the implications of privacy breaches, and the regulatory void in this growing industry.

Directed by Rachel Mason, the documentary is produced by Vox Media Studios. Executive producers include Rachael Knudsen, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Jennifer O'Connell, and Lizzie Fox. Caitlin Moscatello and Marina G. Stadler serve as co-executive producers, with Jasmine Luoma and Julee Metz handling production. The documentary features insights from vlogging experts, adoption specialists, and YouTube viewers, offering multiple perspectives on the issue.

The documentary has received mixed reactions from audiences and critics. As per IMDb, An Update On Our Family holds a rating of 4.4/10, indicating divided opinions.