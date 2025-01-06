Andhagan OTT Release: Where to Watch Prashanth Starrer Movie Online?

Technology News
Andhagan, Tamil remake of Andhadhun, is now available for streaming on Aha Tamil.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 January 2025 22:14 IST
Andhagan Streaming on Aha Tamil and SunNXT

  • Andhagan, a Tamil black comedy, is now available on this OTT platform
  • Prashanth leads Andhagan, the Tamil remake of Andhadhun
  • Andhagan blends suspense and humour
The Tamil black comedy film Andhagan, starring Prashanth in the lead role, has made its way to OTT platforms Aha Tamil. Released in theatres in August 2024, the movie is an official remake of the Hindi crime comedy Andhadhun. Featuring a gripping storyline and a stellar cast, Andhagan brings to life the tale of a blind pianist whose life turns chaotic after witnessing a murder. The movie has garnered enough attention despite it being a remake and cinema enthusiasts have enjoyed watching it in theatres.

When and Where to Watch Andhagan

The film is now available for streaming on Aha Tamil as per the official announcement made on the platform X (formerly Twitter). 

Official Trailer and Plot of Andhagan

Andhagan follows the story of a blind pianist whose seemingly straightforward life spirals into a series of unexpected events after he inadvertently witnesses a murder. The plot unravels with a mix of suspense, humour, and thrilling moments, reflecting the brilliance of its source material, Andhadhun. The trailer of the Tamil version had garnered significant attention for its promise to deliver a gripping adaptation, showcasing the talent and chemistry of its ensemble cast.

Cast and Crew of Andhagan

The film is led by Prashanth, with an ensemble cast including Simran, Priya Anand, Karthik, Samuthirakani, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, and KS Ravikumar. Directed by Thiagarajan, who also serves as the producer under the Staar Movies banner, the film's technical crew features Santhosh Narayanan as the music composer, Sathish Suriya as the editor, and Ravi Yadav as the cinematographer.

Reception of Andhagan

Upon its theatrical release, Andhagan received praise for its performances and execution. It has an IMDb rating of 6.7 / 10. Fans of the original Andhadhun and newcomers alike can now explore this gripping Tamil adaptation.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Andhagan, Aha Tamil, SunNXT, OTTplay Premium, Tamil Black Comedy, Prashanth, Andhadhun Remake, 11Tamil Cinema, 2024 Movies, Thiagarajan
