Samsung could be working on a new technology that could allow the company to introduce a smartphone with a larger battery, without drastically increasing the thickness of the handset. Apple is also working towards achieving the same goal, and the new batteries are expected to arrive on the companies' flagship handsets in the future. Chinese firms have already begun to introduce smartphones that are equipped with 7,000mAh batteries, using silicon carbon technology.

Samsung Tipped to Increase Silicon Content in Batteries to Address Expansion Issues

In a post on Naver (in Korean), user 'yeux1122' states (via X user @jukanlosreve) that Samsung is developing anode and cathode materials that could allow the South Korean technology giant to increase the capacity of its batteries, as part of a "completely new battery development goal" (translated from Korean).

The new battery material composition that Samsung is said to be working involves dramatically increasing the silicon content in the company's batteries, according to the tipster, who adds that the changes could also resolve issues related to expansion or swelling.

The user also states that Apple is working on its own improvements to battery technology, which could make its debut on the company's smartphones in 2026. Meanwhile, there's no word on when Samsung plans to launch a handset with its new battery technology.

Both companies are playing catch up to Chinese smartphone makers, which have already launched phones with considerably large batteries last year. The Red Magic 10 Pro has a 7,050mAh battery, which is much larger than the 4,855mAh unit on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the 4,685mAh battery on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

An earlier report suggests that Oppo is working on smartphones that could be equipped with up to 7,000mAh batteries. Meanwhile, the South Korean tipster says that the new technologies being developed by Chinese smartphone makers could enable them to launch phones with up to 8,000mAh battery capacity later this year.