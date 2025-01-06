Technology News
English Edition

Samsung, Apple Said to Be Working on New Battery Technology to Increase Capacities

Both Samsung and Apple are playing catch up with Chinese smartphone makers in the race to introduce thinner batteries with increased capacities.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2025 17:15 IST
Samsung, Apple Said to Be Working on New Battery Technology to Increase Capacities

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's biggest battery upgrade could arrive on the company's largest 'Ultra' model (right)

Highlights
  • Samsung and Apple may launch phones with larger capacities in the future
  • These new batteries are expected to take up the same (or lesser) space
  • Apple is tipped to introduce a new high-capacity battery in 2026
Advertisement

Samsung could be working on a new technology that could allow the company to introduce a smartphone with a larger battery, without drastically increasing the thickness of the handset. Apple is also working towards achieving the same goal, and the new batteries are expected to arrive on the companies' flagship handsets in the future. Chinese firms have already begun to introduce smartphones that are equipped with 7,000mAh batteries, using silicon carbon technology.

Samsung Tipped to Increase Silicon Content in Batteries to Address Expansion Issues

In a post on Naver (in Korean), user 'yeux1122' states (via X user @jukanlosreve) that Samsung is developing anode and cathode materials that could allow the South Korean technology giant to increase the capacity of its batteries, as part of a "completely new battery development goal" (translated from Korean).

The new battery material composition that Samsung is said to be working involves dramatically increasing the silicon content in the company's batteries, according to the tipster, who adds that the changes could also resolve issues related to expansion or swelling.

The user also states that Apple is working on its own improvements to battery technology, which could make its debut on the company's smartphones in 2026. Meanwhile, there's no word on when Samsung plans to launch a handset with its new battery technology.

Both companies are playing catch up to Chinese smartphone makers, which have already launched phones with considerably large batteries last year. The Red Magic 10 Pro has a 7,050mAh battery, which is much larger than the 4,855mAh unit on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the 4,685mAh battery on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

An earlier report suggests that Oppo is working on smartphones that could be equipped with up to 7,000mAh batteries. Meanwhile, the South Korean tipster says that the new technologies being developed by Chinese smartphone makers could enable them to launch phones with up to 8,000mAh battery capacity later this year.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Red Magic 10 Pro

Red Magic 10 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1116x2480 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Apple, Batteries, Smartphone Batteries
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Hide N Seek OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Online?
South Korea's Jeju Island Said to Use NFT-Backed Visitor Cards to Attract Younger Tourists

Related Stories

Samsung, Apple Said to Be Working on New Battery Technology to Increase Capacities
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colours
  2. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Debuts in India
  3. iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 Slim Thickness, Pricing Suggested in New Leak
  4. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features Leaked
  5. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Users Can Now Experience Android 15 With New Update
  7. Samsung Introduces Vision AI Features for Its 2025 Smart TV Lineup
  8. Solo Leveling Season 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll
  9. Itel A80 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch Users May Be Able to Control Supported TVs With Air Gestures: Report
  3. CES 2025: Timekettle W4 Pro AI Interpreter Earbuds With Real-Time On-Call Translation Feature Launched
  4. South Korea's Jeju Island Said to Use NFT-Backed Visitor Cards to Attract Younger Tourists
  5. Realme Neo 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon Alongside Four Audio Products; Features, Colours Leaked
  6. Samsung, Apple Said to Be Working on New Battery Technology to Increase Capacities
  7. NASA Updates Mars Sample Return Mission, Plans to Lower Costs
  8. Hide N Seek OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Online?
  9. Chimpanzees Use Stone Tools like Ancient Human, Study Finds
  10. Apple Intelligence Storage Requirement on iPhone, iPad and Mac Silently Increased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »