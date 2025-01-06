Oppo Reno 13 5G series is set to launch in India on January 9. The lineup will include the Oppo Reno 13 and the Reno 13 Pro. They will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoCs alongside Oppo's SignalBoost X1 chips. The company has revealed the design, colour options as well as RAM and storage configurations of the upcoming smartphones. Ahead of the launch, pricing of each of the variants have leaked. Notably, the handsets were unveiled in China in November 2024.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India (Expected)

The price of the base Oppo Reno 13 5G could start in India at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 256GB variant could be marked at Rs. 39,999, according to an X post by user AN Leaks (@LeaksAn1). The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G with 12GB RAM will likely be priced at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999 for its 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively.

Notably, the preceding Oppo Reno 12 5G launched in India in July 2024 at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G started at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Features

Both Oppo Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipsets and will carry the in-house SignalBoost X1 chips as well. They are claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The base and Pro variants will get 5,600mAh and 5,800mAh batteries, respectively, alongside support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. The handset is confirmed to come in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender shades, while the vanilla option will be offered in Ivory White and Luminous Blue colourways. They will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Oppo India e-store.

