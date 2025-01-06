Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch

Oppo Reno 13 5G series phones will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2025 17:27 IST
Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 13 5G series was initially unveiled in China in November 2024

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 13 5G series will carry SignalBoost X1 chips
  • The phones will support 80W wired SuperVOOC charging
  • The Oppo Reno 13 5G series is said to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 13 5G series is set to launch in India on January 9. The lineup will include the Oppo Reno 13 and the Reno 13 Pro. They will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoCs alongside Oppo's SignalBoost X1 chips. The company has revealed the design, colour options as well as RAM and storage configurations of the upcoming smartphones. Ahead of the launch, pricing of each of the variants have leaked. Notably, the handsets were unveiled in China in November 2024.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India (Expected)

The price of the base Oppo Reno 13 5G could start in India at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 256GB variant could be marked at Rs. 39,999, according to an X post by user AN Leaks (@LeaksAn1). The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G with 12GB RAM will likely be priced at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999 for its 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively.

Notably, the preceding Oppo Reno 12 5G launched in India in July 2024 at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G started at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Features

Both Oppo Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipsets and will carry the in-house SignalBoost X1 chips as well. They are claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The base and Pro variants will get 5,600mAh and 5,800mAh batteries, respectively, alongside support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. The handset is confirmed to come in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender shades, while the vanilla option will be offered in Ivory White and Luminous Blue colourways. They will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Oppo India e-store.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and slim design
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Versatile camera system
  • Useful AI features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • No wireless charging
  • Pricing could have been better
Read detailed Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 13 5G Price in India, Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Price in India, Oppo Reno 13 5G Series, Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India launch, Oppo Reno 13 5G India launch, Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G India Launch, Oppo Reno 13 5G features, Oppo Reno 13 features 5G, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Hide N Seek OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Online?
Samsung, Apple Said to Be Working on New Battery Technology to Increase Capacities
Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colours
  3. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features Leaked
  5. iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 Slim Thickness, Pricing Suggested in New Leak
  6. Itel A80 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India
  7. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Users Can Now Experience Android 15 With New Update
  8. Timekettle W4 Pro AI Interpreter Earbuds Launched at CES 2025
  9. Samsung Introduces Vision AI Features for Its 2025 Smart TV Lineup
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch Users May Be Able to Control Supported TVs With Air Gestures: Report
  3. CES 2025: Timekettle W4 Pro AI Interpreter Earbuds With Real-Time On-Call Translation Feature Launched
  4. South Korea's Jeju Island Said to Use NFT-Backed Visitor Cards to Attract Younger Tourists
  5. Realme Neo 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon Alongside Four Audio Products; Features, Colours Leaked
  6. Samsung, Apple Said to Be Working on New Battery Technology to Increase Capacities
  7. NASA Updates Mars Sample Return Mission, Plans to Lower Costs
  8. Hide N Seek OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Online?
  9. Chimpanzees Use Stone Tools like Ancient Human, Study Finds
  10. Apple Intelligence Storage Requirement on iPhone, iPad and Mac Silently Increased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »