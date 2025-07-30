Garudan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Action Drama Online?

Garudan, a Tamil action drama directed by R. S Durai Senthilkumar, stars Soori, Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan in the lead roles. The movie revolves around two childhood friends Adhi and Karuna, a bond so strong, that can give away life if required, But the climax starts when a third person enters and is close to one of the them, although having the best interest, the complexity between Adhi and Karuna rise, set to release on Sun NXT.

When and where to watch Garudan?

Garudan, the Tamil Action Drama, is all set to release on Sun NXT, from August 1, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Garudan

Directed by Duari Senthil Kumar, produced by K Kumar, and the story by Veetri Maran, produced under the Lark Studios Banner. The cast includes Sasikumar, Soori, Unna Mukundan, Roshni Haripriyan, Brigada, Muthuraman, Revathi Sharma, Sshivada, Samuthirakani, Mime Gopi, Vadivukkarasi, Rajendran, and Dushyanth.

The Storyline

The movie covers the story of two childhood friends, Adhi and Karuna, who share an intense bond, so that they can give their lives for each other. As they grow up, they share various experiences and are there for each other through thick and thin. They share a friendship that others envy. It is built on trust, loyalty and deep understanding. But it is when Chokan, a confidant of Adhi, enters their life, and their friendship begins to dwindle, causing various complexes. Although Chokan wishes Adhi the best, his presence causes serious challenges for Adhi and Karun.

Reception

Garudan, a Tamil action drama with the lead actors Soori, Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan, is all set for its OTT release on Sun NXT. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1/10.