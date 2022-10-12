Technology News
Ariyippu: Netflix Buys Kunchacko Boban Malayalam Movie From Director Mahesh Narayanan

Ariyippu, aka Declaration, is playing at film festivals in Locarno, London, Busan, and Marrakech.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 12 October 2022 12:25 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha in Ariyippu

  • Ariyippu’s world premiere was at Locarno in August
  • Film is about a Malayali couple working near Delhi
  • Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Ariyippu

Ariyippu — the Mahesh Narayanan film with Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha in the lead — is now a Netflix original, the world's biggest subscription-based video streaming service announced Wednesday. Known as Declaration in English, the Malayalam-language movie is about a struggling Kerala couple who work in a medical gloves factory near Delhi, who dream of migrating out of the country for a better life. But when an old video resurfaces among the factory workers during the COVID-19 lockdowns, it opens up a pandora's box that threatens the couple's jobs and marriage.

Netflix has not set a release date, but said Ariyippu is “coming soon”. Ariyippu has been making the film festival rounds since August, when it premiered at Switzerland's Locarno Film Festival and broke India's 17-year-long drought in the international competition section. Ariyippu is currently playing at the BFI London Film Festival in the UK, and debuts Wednesday at South Korea's Busan International Film Festival in the A Window on Asian Cinema section.

It will go to the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival in late October, before the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco in November. Ariyippu also has a nomination at the 2022 Asia Pacific Screen Awards, to be held November 11 in Gold Coast, Australia.

“With the ongoing recognition and love for our film, we are extremely honoured that Netflix is bringing the film as direct-to-digital globally which will always help cinephiles across the world to experience the film very soon,” Narayanan, who's also the writer, editor, and producer on Ariyippu, said in a prepared statement.

Ariyippu is a production of Shebin Backer Productions, Kunchako Boban Productions, and Narayanan's Moving Narratives. Sushin Shyam (Malik, Kumbalangi Nights) is the music composer on Ariyippu. Sanu John Varughese (Aarkkariyam) is the director of photography.

“At Netflix, we are constantly working towards bringing the most entertaining and compelling stories,” Netflix India's VP of content, Monika Shergill, said. “We are excited to bring Ariyippu (Declaration), a powerful film on the complex theme of a man-woman relationship told by the acclaimed Mahesh Narayanan, along with stellar performances by Divya Prabha and Kunchacko Boban. Just like Minnal Murali won immense love across the world, we want our members to be won over by the dramatic universe of Ariyippu on Netflix.”

Ariyippu is “coming soon” to Netflix in India and around the world.

  • Language Malayalam
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 47min
  • Cast
    Kunchacko Boban, Divya Prabha, Danish Husain, Loveleen Mishra, Faizal Malik, Kannan Arunasalam, Kiran Peethambaran, Sidharth Bhardwaj
  • Director
    Mahesh Narayanan
  • Music Sushin Shyam
  • Producer
    Shebin Backer, Kunchacko Boban, Mahesh Narayanan
  • Production
    Shebin Backer Productions, Kunchacko Boban Productions, Moving Narratives
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
