Netflix October 2022 Releases: Mismatched Season 2, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, and More

Alongside The Midnight Club, Derry Girls season 3, The Good Nurse, All Quiet on the Western Front, and The School for Good and Evil.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 28 September 2022 10:36 IST
Netflix October 2022 Releases: Mismatched Season 2, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

Prajakta Koli in Mismatched season 2

  • Mismatched season 2 is out October 14 on Netflix
  • Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga OTT date set for October 2
  • The Midnight Club is available October 7 on Netflix

Netflix has announced just one Indian original for October 2022 — in complete contrast to last month, when we saw five. The lone honour goes to the second season of rom-com series Mismatched, with Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf returning to play the Jaipur summer programme teenagers who fell for each other in the first season. But things didn't go as they had hoped, and they find themselves with other people at the start of the new season. Mismatched season 2 releases October 14 on Netflix. Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma and Devyani Shorey, Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa, and Sanjana Sarathy are back as well.

Internationally, Netflix may not have a shortage of titles to offer in October 2022, but it's a quiet month for sure. The biggest new original series comes from the mind of Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) — it's called The Midnight Club. Set in a hospice for terminally ill teens, it finds members of an exclusive club making a chilling pact: the first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave. The Midnight Club drops October 7 on Netflix. Horror fans should also check out Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities — available October 25 — where the Oscar-winning director offers eight tales featuring bizarre nightmares.

If you are looking for something a bit lighter in October 2022, Netflix is bringing the third and final season of the teen sitcom Derry Girls on October 7, several months after it premiered on Channel 4 in the UK. It's unclear if that will include the special episode that aired a day after the finale, but we do hope so. Elsewhere, Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea play an artist and a chef, respectively, who fall for each other in the limited series From Scratch, debuting October 21 on Netflix. And lastly, Hasan Minhaj has a new stand-up comedy special out on October 4, where he shares his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech.

For those craving something more adventurous, there's The School for Good and Evil. Drawing from the 2013 novel, it follows two best friends whose bond is put to the test after they are whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains. The School for Good and Evil is available October 19. Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in the true crime thriller The Good Nurse, wherein an overburdened ICU nurse learns something surprising about her selfless new colleague. The Good Nurse storms in October 26. That leaves the war film All Quiet on the Western Front — out October 28 — where a 17-year-old's excitement is shattered by the reality of trench life in World War I.

In October 2022, Netflix will also offer a (fictionalised) account of the founding of Spotify with The Playlist, streaming October 13. If you prefer your based-on-a-true-story stories in the documentary format (and enjoyed The Last Dance), keep an eye out for The Redeem Team, where the US men's basketball team seek redemption at the 2008 Olympics after a disastrous performance four years earlier. Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and other American basketball stars will feature. The Redeem Team hoops in October 7 on Netflix.

Netflix October 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in October 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — Indian movies, international movies, and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.

October 1
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
Blade
Blade II
Blade Trinity
Buddy Games
Catwoman
David Byrne's American Utopia
The Deep End of the Ocean
Final Destination
Friday the 13th
Ghost Ship
The Juror
Last Seen Alive
Monsters Unleashed
One the Woman
People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan
The Pretty One
Sew the Winter to My Skin
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Son of the Mask
Through the Darkness
Too Close for Christmas
You Should Have Left

October 2
Forever Queens: Season 1
Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

October 3
Chip and Potato: Season 4

October 4
Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester

October 5
Bling Empire: Season 3
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
High Water: Season 1
Jumping from High Places
Mr. Harrigan's Phone
Nailed It!: Season 7
Togo
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

October 6
Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake: Season 1
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
Missing Home
Oru Thekkan Thallu Case

October 7
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Limited Series
Derry Girls: Season 3
Doll House
Glitch: Season 1
Kev Adams: The Real Me
Luckiest Girl Alive
Man on Pause: Season 1
The Midnight Club: Season 1
The Mole: Season 1, five episodes
Oddballs: Season 1
Old People
The Redeem Team
TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2

October 8
Bad Guys

October 10
Naruto Shippuden: Seasons 10–13
Spirit Rangers: Season 1

October 11
The Cage: Season 1
DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
Island of the Sea Wolves: Season 1
Someone Borrowed
Usogui

October 12
Belascoarán, PI: Season 1
Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition: Season 1
Wild Croc Territory: Season 1

October 13
Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2
Exception: Season 1
The Playlist: Limited Series
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

October 14
Black Butterflies: Season 1
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 1
Holy Family: Season 1
Mismatched: Season 2
Soólè
Take 1: Season 1

October 15
Dobaaraa
Under the Queen's Umbrella: Season 1

October 17
Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant

October 18
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
LiSA Another Great Day
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3, weekly

October 19
The Green Glove Gang
Love Is Blind: Season 3, weekly
Notre-Dame
The School for Good and Evil
The Stranger

October 21
20th Century Girl
28 Days Haunted: Season 1
Barbarians II
Descendant
From Scratch: Limited Series
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule: Season 1
Nairobi Half Life
ONI: Thunder God's Tale: Season 1

October 23
Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

October 24
The Chalk Line

October 25
Barbie Epic Road Trip
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Season 1
Kajillionaire

October 26
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
The Good Nurse
Hellhole
Robbing Mussolini

October 27
Cici
Daniel Spellbound: Season 1
Dubai Bling: Season 1
Earthstorm
Family Reunion: Part 5
Romantic Killer: Season 1

October 28
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself: Season 1
Big Mouth: Season 6
Drink Masters: Season 1
I AM A STALKER: Season 1
If Only: Season 1
My Encounter with Evil
Wendell & Wild
Wild is the Wind

October 29
Deadwind: Season 3

October TBA
Inside Man: Season 1

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Mismatched Season 2

Mismatched Season 2

  • Release Date 14 October 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Duration 5h 2min
  • Cast
    Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade
  • Director
    Akarsh Khurana, Nipun Dharmadhikari
  • Music Nikita Gandhi, Samar Grewal, Jasleen Royal, Anurag Saikia, Imaaduddin Shah, Shwetang Shankar, Ritviz Srivastava, Tkdvaibhavjha, Jackey Mishra
  • Producer
    Ronnie Screwvala
  • Production
    Netflix
  • Certificate 18+
The Midnight Club

The Midnight Club

  • Release Date 7 October 2022
  • Genre Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 9h 6min
  • Cast
    Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, Heather Langenkamp
  • Director
    Michael Fimognari, Mike Flanagan
  • Music The Newton Brothers
  • Producer
    Mike Flanagan, Leah Fong, Trevor Macy, Julia Bicknell, Christopher Pike
  • Production
    Intrepid Pictures
  • Certificate A
The School for Good and Evil

The School for Good and Evil

  • Release Date 19 October 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Fantasy
  • Cast
    Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Earl Cave, Freya Theodora Parks, Demi Isaac Oviawe, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Mark Heap, Briony Scarlett, Chinenye Ezeudu, Emma Lau, Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rob Delaney, Rachel Bloom, Rosie Graham, Joelle
  • Director
    Paul Feig
  • Music Theodore Shapiro
  • Producer
    Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, Laura Fischer, Paul Feig
  • Production
    Netflix
The Good Nurse

The Good Nurse

  • Release Date 26 October 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Crime, Drama
  • Duration 2h 1min
  • Cast
    Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, Kim Dickens
  • Director
    Tobias Lindholm
  • Music Clint Mansell
  • Producer
    Darren Aronofsky, Scott Franklin
  • Production
    FilmNation Entertainment, Protozoa Pictures
All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Release Date 28 October 2022
  • Language English, German
  • Genre Action, Drama, War
  • Duration 2h 27min
  • Cast
    Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Felix Kammerer, Moritz Klaus, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, Devid Striesow, Sebastian Hülk
  • Director
    Edward Berger
  • Music Volker Bertelmann
  • Producer
    Daniel Brühl, Daniel Marc Dreifuss, Malte Grunert, Clive Barker, Marc Toberoff, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
  • Production
    Amusement Park Films, Rocket Science, Sliding Down Rainbows Entertainment
Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, New on Netflix, Netflix October 2022 releases, Mismatched season 2, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, The Midnight Club, Derry Girls season 3, The Good Nurse, All Quiet on the Western Front, The School for Good and Evil, Guillermo Del Toros Cabinet of Curiosities, Blade, Blade 2, Blade Trinity, Catwoman
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
Elon Musk Fake Accounts Claim Not Backed Up by Data Scientists' Findings, Twitter Lawyer Tells Court
Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman to Return as Wolverine, September 2024 Release Date Set

