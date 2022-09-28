Netflix has announced just one Indian original for October 2022 — in complete contrast to last month, when we saw five. The lone honour goes to the second season of rom-com series Mismatched, with Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf returning to play the Jaipur summer programme teenagers who fell for each other in the first season. But things didn't go as they had hoped, and they find themselves with other people at the start of the new season. Mismatched season 2 releases October 14 on Netflix. Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma and Devyani Shorey, Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa, and Sanjana Sarathy are back as well.

Internationally, Netflix may not have a shortage of titles to offer in October 2022, but it's a quiet month for sure. The biggest new original series comes from the mind of Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) — it's called The Midnight Club. Set in a hospice for terminally ill teens, it finds members of an exclusive club making a chilling pact: the first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave. The Midnight Club drops October 7 on Netflix. Horror fans should also check out Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities — available October 25 — where the Oscar-winning director offers eight tales featuring bizarre nightmares.

If you are looking for something a bit lighter in October 2022, Netflix is bringing the third and final season of the teen sitcom Derry Girls on October 7, several months after it premiered on Channel 4 in the UK. It's unclear if that will include the special episode that aired a day after the finale, but we do hope so. Elsewhere, Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea play an artist and a chef, respectively, who fall for each other in the limited series From Scratch, debuting October 21 on Netflix. And lastly, Hasan Minhaj has a new stand-up comedy special out on October 4, where he shares his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech.

For those craving something more adventurous, there's The School for Good and Evil. Drawing from the 2013 novel, it follows two best friends whose bond is put to the test after they are whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains. The School for Good and Evil is available October 19. Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in the true crime thriller The Good Nurse, wherein an overburdened ICU nurse learns something surprising about her selfless new colleague. The Good Nurse storms in October 26. That leaves the war film All Quiet on the Western Front — out October 28 — where a 17-year-old's excitement is shattered by the reality of trench life in World War I.

In October 2022, Netflix will also offer a (fictionalised) account of the founding of Spotify with The Playlist, streaming October 13. If you prefer your based-on-a-true-story stories in the documentary format (and enjoyed The Last Dance), keep an eye out for The Redeem Team, where the US men's basketball team seek redemption at the 2008 Olympics after a disastrous performance four years earlier. Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and other American basketball stars will feature. The Redeem Team hoops in October 7 on Netflix.

Netflix October 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in October 2022. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

October 1

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Blade

Blade II

Blade Trinity

Buddy Games

Catwoman

David Byrne's American Utopia

The Deep End of the Ocean

Final Destination

Friday the 13th

Ghost Ship

The Juror

Last Seen Alive

Monsters Unleashed

One the Woman

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan

The Pretty One

Sew the Winter to My Skin

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Son of the Mask

Through the Darkness

Too Close for Christmas

You Should Have Left

October 2

Forever Queens: Season 1

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

October 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4

October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester

October 5

Bling Empire: Season 3

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

High Water: Season 1

Jumping from High Places

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Nailed It!: Season 7

Togo

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

October 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake: Season 1

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

Missing Home

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case

October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Limited Series

Derry Girls: Season 3

Doll House

Glitch: Season 1

Kev Adams: The Real Me

Luckiest Girl Alive

Man on Pause: Season 1

The Midnight Club: Season 1

The Mole: Season 1, five episodes

Oddballs: Season 1

Old People

The Redeem Team

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2

October 8

Bad Guys

October 10

Naruto Shippuden: Seasons 10–13

Spirit Rangers: Season 1

October 11

The Cage: Season 1

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

Island of the Sea Wolves: Season 1

Someone Borrowed

Usogui

October 12

Belascoarán, PI: Season 1

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition: Season 1

Wild Croc Territory: Season 1

October 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Exception: Season 1

The Playlist: Limited Series

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

October 14

Black Butterflies: Season 1

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 1

Holy Family: Season 1

Mismatched: Season 2

Soólè

Take 1: Season 1

October 15

Dobaaraa

Under the Queen's Umbrella: Season 1

October 17

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant

October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles

LiSA Another Great Day

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3, weekly

October 19

The Green Glove Gang

Love Is Blind: Season 3, weekly

Notre-Dame

The School for Good and Evil

The Stranger

October 21

20th Century Girl

28 Days Haunted: Season 1

Barbarians II

Descendant

From Scratch: Limited Series

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule: Season 1

Nairobi Half Life

ONI: Thunder God's Tale: Season 1

October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

October 24

The Chalk Line

October 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Season 1

Kajillionaire

October 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn

The Good Nurse

Hellhole

Robbing Mussolini

October 27

Cici

Daniel Spellbound: Season 1

Dubai Bling: Season 1

Earthstorm

Family Reunion: Part 5

Romantic Killer: Season 1

October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself: Season 1

Big Mouth: Season 6

Drink Masters: Season 1

I AM A STALKER: Season 1

If Only: Season 1

My Encounter with Evil

Wendell & Wild

Wild is the Wind

October 29

Deadwind: Season 3

October TBA

Inside Man: Season 1

