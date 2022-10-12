Technology News
loading

Aadhaar Card Holders Who Received ID 10 Years Ago Should Submit Updated Documents, UIDAI Says

Aadhaar card holders who have not provided fresh ID documents and proof of residence in over a decade can update details online or at Aadhaar centres.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 12 October 2022 12:30 IST
Aadhaar Card Holders Who Received ID 10 Years Ago Should Submit Updated Documents, UIDAI Says

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @UIDAI

Updation of identification documents and proof of residence is being done on payment of requisite fee

Highlights
  • Aadhaar card has a unique number tied to an individual's fingerprints
  • UIDAI issues Aadhaar numbers
  • UIDAI did not say if this updation is mandatory

Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique ID more than 10 years back but have not updated their details since then are being urged to update identification and residence proof documents, UIDAI said.

In a statement, UIDAI — the government agency that issues Aadhaar numbers — said the updation can be done online as well as at Aadhaar centres.

It said those who were issued the unique identification number more than 10 years back and have not done any updation since the issue are being "requested" to update their documents.

UIDAI, however, did not say if this updation is mandatory.

"Any person who had got their Aadhaar made 10 years back and not updated the information in any of the subsequent years are being requested to do document updation," it said.

The updation of identification documents and proof of residence is being done on payment of the requisite fee.

"This facility can be accessed on My Aadhaar portal or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre," it added.

The Aadhaar programme establishes identification through the iris, fingerprint and photographs.

Over the last 10 years, the Aadhaar number has emerged as a source of identification for individuals, the statement said. The Aadhaar number is used in different government schemes and services.

To avail of government benefits, individuals are expected to update their Aadhaar data so as to avoid any inconvenience in identification/ certification, it added.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aadhaar card, UIDAI
Ariyippu: Netflix Buys Kunchacko Boban Malayalam Movie From Director Mahesh Narayanan

Related Stories

Aadhaar Card Holders Who Received ID 10 Years Ago Should Submit Updated Documents, UIDAI Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  3. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  4. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  5. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  6. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  7. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  8. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  9. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  10. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.