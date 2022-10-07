Technology News
Four More Shots Please! Season 3 Release Date Set for October 21 on Amazon Prime Video

All Four More Shots Please! season 3 episodes will drop at once.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 7 October 2022 15:23 IST
Four More Shots Please! Season 3 Release Date Set for October 21 on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The latest season will continue to be headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo

Highlights
  • "Four More Shots Please!" will premiere on October 21 on Prime Video
  • Cast lead by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagro
  • Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla, Sushant Singh join season 3

Four More Shots Please! season 3 release date is here.

The third season of the hit Amazon series Four More Shots Please! will premiere on October 21, Amazon Prime Video announced Friday.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Four More Shots Please! is headlined by actors Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo.

Four More Shots Please! season 3 is directed by Joyeeta Patpatia, and written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

The third season will bring back to screens the lives of four unapologetically flawed women — Damini (Gupta), Umang (Bani J), Anjana (Kulhari), and Siddhi (Gagroo), who live, love, blunder, and discover what continues to make them tick through their forever friendship in the city of Mumbai.

Actors Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla, and Sushant Singh join the cast for the third season, which also includes Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, and Samir Kochhar.

Rangita Pritish Nandy called the upcoming chapter of the show as the "most personal season".

"Season one, you met Anjana, Damini, Umang and Siddhi, season two, you saw them stumble through life-lessons and blunders, season three, watch our girls own themselves; drama, failures, errors in judgment, losses and warts, all included," Rangita said in a prepared statement.

"In that sense, season 3 is our most personal season. There is no way that you will not want to be a part of this friendship," Rangita added.

Buoyed by the success of the first two instalments, producer Pritish Nandy said the show's team has worked harder to produce a power-packed season three.

"Four More Shots Please! travels to Italy and Punjab this season, apart from South Mumbai; the drama is bigger, the scale is larger, and the friendship is stronger," Pritish said.

"The show's nomination at the international Emmys in 2021 is a testament to the fact that Four More Shots Please! has hit a personal note with audiences in India and internationally.

There is really no other show that celebrates female friendships like Four More Shots Please! and I'm hopeful that our fandom will grow substantially with this new season."

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Prime Video India, said Four More Shots Please! has been a true labour of love for the streaming service.

"It's a celebration of sisterhood. This show reaffirms our commitment to promoting diverse and new cinematic voices and making Prime Video a home for talent," Purohit added.

"Seventy per cent of the creators who we work with on a project, work with us again and that exemplifies true collaboration.

"We've had a long-standing collaboration with Pritish Nandy Communications and can't wait to unveil the new season of the show on October 21."

Four More Shots Please! Season 3

Four More Shots Please! Season 3

  • Release Date 21 October 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Duration 6h 11min
  • Cast
    Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Jim Sarbh, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray, Simone Singh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla, Sushant Singh
  • Director
    Joyeeta Patpatia
  • Music Bay Music House
  • Producer
    Anoop Ram Kumar
  • Production
    Pritish Nandy Communications
  • Certificate A
