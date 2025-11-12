Mano Ya Na Mano Now Streaming on YouTube: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More

Directed by Yogesh Pagare, Mano Ya Na Mano - Anything is Possible is an Indian sfFi movie that has finally made its way to the digital screens. Starring Hiten Tejwani in the lead role, this film follows a history professor who, at a house party, reveals his existence from over 14,000 years. His revelation about not ageing after 40 turns his friends into a dilemma, confusion, and skepticism about the claims. Some find it funny, while others challenge the claim.

When and Where to Watch Mano Ya Na Mano

This film is now available to stream, only on Sci-Fi Indian Films Channel on YouTube.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mano Ya na Mano

This Sci-Fi film revolves around Manav Kumar (Played by Hiten Tejwani), a History professor, who is having a good time at his farewell party, accompanied by his friend's birthday. However, things take a turn when he reveals that he has stopped ageing after 40 and has been existing for 14,000 years. Initially finding it funny, the friends then become skeptical and begin to challenge his claim by questioning philosophically. The film explores themes of immortality, science, religion, and human life. This film is an official remake of the Hollywood film The Man from Earth.

Cast and Crew of Mano Ya Na Mano

This film has been written by Yogesh Pagare (Director) and Jerome Bixby, starring prominent faces like Hiten Tejwani, Rajiv Thakur, Shikha Malhotra, Nihar Thakkar, and more in the key roles. The music composition has been delivered by Siddharth Saha, while Jai Kama Suthar is the cinematographer.

Reception of Mano Ya Na Mano

The film was recently released on November 7th, 2025, on YouTube. The IMDb rating is currently unavailable.