Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could be powered by a significantly larger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as per the leaked specifications. A tipster has shared various key features of the handset, including the display sizes, peak brightness level, chipset, and thickness of each leaf. It is expected to launch next month as the South Korean smartphone maker's first triple-folding smartphone. The Galaxy Z TriFold was first showcased at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2025 event, hinting at its design.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared some specifications of Samsung's rumoured triple-folding smartphone. The leaker revealed that the handset will be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, which is in line with earlier reports. Moreover, the phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's unspecified Snapdragon chipset. It might pack a 5,437mAh rated battery, too.

Some confirmed details:

Final, retail branding: Galaxy Z TriFold.

Displays: 6.5" cover and 10.0" inner

Peak brightness: 2600 and 1600 nits, respectively

Thickness of the leaves varies: 3.9/4.0/4.2mm

Main camera: 200MP

Rated battery capacity: 5437mAh

Powered by SD — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 13, 2025

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is said to carry a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back. It could sport a 6.5-inch outer display, delivering a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. On the inside, it is said to be equipped with a 10-inch screen with 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, one of the leaves is said to measure 3.9mm in thickness, while the other two could be 4mm and 4.2mm thick. If this is true, it could be thinner than Samsung's current flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is 4.2mm thin when unfolded.

This comes a day after a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will be launched by the South Korean tech giant on December 5. The technical specifications and pricing details of the handset will reportedly be revealed during a dedicated launch event. However, several features of the Galaxy Z TriFold have surfaced online. Contrary to the recently leaked information, the report reveals that the handset could be equipped with a 5,600mAh battery, which would be bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 4,400mAh. The foldable smartphone also supports 25W wired fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will reportedly be priced at KRW 4.4 million (about Rs. 2,66,000). The tech giant could be planning to initially ship about 20,000 to 30,000 units of the smartphone. Instead of focusing on its sales, Samsung will reportedly attempt to showcase its technological capabilities with the launch of the Galaxy Z TriFold, while strengthening its position in the premium phone segment.