Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Fresh Leaks Reveal 5,437mAh Battery, Snapdragon SoC, and More

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will reportedly launch in early December.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2025 14:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Fresh Leaks Reveal 5,437mAh Battery, Snapdragon SoC, and More

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could be the company's first triple-folding phone

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could sport a 6.5-inch cover display
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold might get a 3.9mm thick leaf
  • The company has yet to confirm the phone’s specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could be powered by a significantly larger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as per the leaked specifications. A tipster has shared various key features of the handset, including the display sizes, peak brightness level, chipset, and thickness of each leaf. It is expected to launch next month as the South Korean smartphone maker's first triple-folding smartphone. The Galaxy Z TriFold was first showcased at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2025 event, hinting at its design.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared some specifications of Samsung's rumoured triple-folding smartphone. The leaker revealed that the handset will be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, which is in line with earlier reports. Moreover, the phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's unspecified Snapdragon chipset. It might pack a 5,437mAh rated battery, too.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is said to carry a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back. It could sport a 6.5-inch outer display, delivering a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. On the inside, it is said to be equipped with a 10-inch screen with 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, one of the leaves is said to measure 3.9mm in thickness, while the other two could be 4mm and 4.2mm thick. If this is true, it could be thinner than Samsung's current flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is 4.2mm thin when unfolded.

This comes a day after a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will be launched by the South Korean tech giant on December 5. The technical specifications and pricing details of the handset will reportedly be revealed during a dedicated launch event. However, several features of the Galaxy Z TriFold have surfaced online. Contrary to the recently leaked information, the report reveals that the handset could be equipped with a 5,600mAh battery, which would be bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 4,400mAh. The foldable smartphone also supports 25W wired fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will reportedly be priced at KRW 4.4 million (about Rs. 2,66,000). The tech giant could be planning to initially ship about 20,000 to 30,000 units of the smartphone. Instead of focusing on its sales, Samsung will reportedly attempt to showcase its technological capabilities with the launch of the Galaxy Z TriFold, while strengthening its position in the premium phone segment.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold launch date, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold launch, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple Arcade December 2025 Lineup Revealed: SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit 2, PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb and More

Featured
