Bagheera Trailer: Sriimurali Stars in High-Octane Kannada Action Thriller

Sriimurali, fondly known as Roaring Star, is preparing for his return to cinemas with Bagheera, an intense action thriller. The trailer has come, giving fans a peek into the adrenaline-fueled drama that awaits them when the film hits theatres on October 31, 2024. With a story by Prashant Neel, directed by Dr Suri, this movie promises to be a high-octane ride.

When and Where to Watch Bagheera

Bagheera will be in theatres on October 31, 2024, just in time for the Deepavali celebrations. It won't be a walk in the park, though—there's stiff competition on the same day from films like Lucky Bhaskar, Amaran, Zebra, and Bloody Beggar. And that's not all: Bollywood heavyweights Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are hitting screens just a day later, making this one of the busiest holiday seasons at the box office. Fans will have plenty to choose from, but Bagheera looks set to hold its own with its thrilling storyline and star-studded cast.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bagheera

After the teaser, the trailer intensified things up. The hero is seen in a dual role, which is sure to grab attention. By day, he's, a dedicated police officer, Vedanth, upholding the law. By night, he becomes Bagheera, dishing out justice on his terms. This double role has drawn comparisons to characters like Marvel's Daredevil, with fans excited by the superhero-like premise. The trailer gives us hints of explosive action scenes and a visually stunning spectacle, bringing to mind superhero films like Black Panther and Wolverine.

Cast and Crew of Bagheera

Sriimurali leads the cast, and he's backed by a stellar ensemble. Rukmini Vasanth takes on the female lead, while heavyweights like Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, and Sudharani bring their acting prowess to the film. Dr Suri is in the director's chair, stepping in for Prashant Neel, who provided the story but couldn't direct due to other commitments. Neel's involvement, given his success with KGF, has only heightened the anticipation for Bagheera.