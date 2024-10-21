Technology News
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga OTT Release Date Confirmed, to be Available in Seven Languages

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set for release on JioCinema from October 23.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 October 2024 20:29 IST


Photo Credit: JioCinema

FuriosaAMadMaxSaga, streaming 23 October onwards, on JioCinema Premium.

Highlights
  • Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga streams free on Jio Cinema on October 23.
  • Watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in English, Telugu, Hindi, and more!
  • Director George Miller brings Furiosa to life in this epic action film.
Hollywood's much-anticipated action film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is set to debut on the JioCinema OTT platform. The popular OTT platform has recently confirmed that the Mad Max Saga movie will be available on its platform starting from October 23, 2024. The brand has further revealed that the movie will be available for streaming in seven different languages. 

When and Where to Watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will premiere on JioCinema Premium on October 23, 2024. Viewers can look forward to watching the film in English, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. This multilingual release aims to capture the interest of a broad spectrum of audiences.

The plot follows the fierce protagonist, Furiosa, is portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy, as she battles to survive in the harsh landscapes of the Westland. The film dives deep into her backstory, revealing her rise from a war-torn environment to becoming a pivotal character in the Mad Max universe. With adrenaline-pumping visuals and a captivating storyline, the trailer hints at a thrilling cinematic experience.

Cast and Crew of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The film is directed by George Miller, known for his innovative storytelling within the action genre. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga features a talented cast, including Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role and Chris Hemsworth, who takes on a villainous character. Other notable actors include Tom Burke, Gard Shevtov, Lachie Humley, John Howard, and Angus Sampson, each contributing significantly to the film's dynamic performances.

Reception of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Upon its theatrical release in May 23, 2024, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga received mixed reactions. Despite the film's production budget of $168 million the film garnered worldwide box office collection of approximately $170 million. The film has garnered an IMDb rating of 7.5/10.

 





  • Release Date 23 May 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Quaden Bayles, Daniel Webber
  • Director
    George Miller
  • Producer
    Doug Mitchell, George Miller

