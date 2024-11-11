Technology News
After a strong box office run, Kannada thriller Bagheera OTT release date has reportedly revealed.

Updated: 11 November 2024 23:03 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ SRS CA Tv 2.O

Netflix has acquired the rights to stream Bagheera.

After a strong box-office performance, Bagheera, the action-packed Kannada film, is reportedly ready to make its OTT debut. The film, which had a successful theatrical run during the Diwali season, focuses on the story of an IPS officer who takes justice into his own hands. Following its impressive showing against popular Bollywood releases like Singham Returns and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bagheera now heads to a digital platform to reach a wider audience.

When and Where to Watch Bagheera

As per a report by OTTPlay, Netflix has acquired the rights to stream Bagheera. The report highlights that this is a noteworthy event as it becomes the platform's first Kannada film acquisition. The report further mentions that the movie might be available for streaming on the OTT platform in early December. That said, the exact release date still remains unconfirmed. Previously, Netflix held only Hindi-language versions of Kannada films, such as the KGF series and Kantara, both produced by Hombale Films, which is also produced Bagheera.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bagheera

The trailer of Bagheera introduces viewers to a tense narrative led by Vedanth, an acclaimed gold medallist and dedicated IPS officer. He finds himself challenged by citywide corruption and criminal networks that frustrate his official duties. To bring justice to his city, Vedanth adopts the alter ego of the vigilante "Bagheera," embarking on a perilous mission to dismantle organised crime.

Cast and Crew of Bagheera

The film stars Sriimurali in the title role, supported by Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, and Achyuth Kumar, each bringing depth to the gripping storyline. Dr Suri's directorial vision is complemented by Prashanth Neel's screenplay, with Vijay Kiragandur producing under the Hombale Films banner.

Reception

Achieving a significant Rs. 17.13 crore net within nine days of release, Bagheera has been a standout in the Kannada film industry, attracting a dedicated audience despite high-budget Bollywood competition from big releases like Singham and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

 

