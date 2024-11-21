Technology News
Bagheera Starring Prashanth Neel Now Streaming on Netflix

After a strong box office run, Kannada thriller Bagheera arrives on Netflix for its OTT premiere.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 November 2024 23:26 IST
Photo Credit: Youtube/Bollygrad Studioz

Baghera OTT release date: The movie is available for OTT streaming from today

Highlights
  • Bagheera, Kannada superhero movie, is now streaming on Netflix.
  • Watch Bagheera in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
  • Bagheera follows an IPS officer’s journey as a vigilante hero.
After a strong box-office performance, Bagheera, the action-packed Kannada film directed by Dr Suri, is ready to make its OTT debut. The film, which had a successful theatrical run during the Diwali season, focuses on the story of an IPS officer who takes justice into his own hands. Following its impressive showing against popular Bollywood releases like Singham Returns and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bagheera now heads to a digital platform to reach a wider audience.

When and Where to Watch Bagheera

Netflix has officially confirmed that the latest movie is now available on Netflix. The movie is currently available in Telugu and Kannada. However, the company has also revealed that the movie will be available for streaming in Tamil and Malayalam regional langauges as well. That said, there is no information whether the movie will be available in Hindi langauge or not. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Bagheera

The trailer of Bagheera introduces viewers to a tense narrative led by Vedanth, an acclaimed gold medallist and dedicated IPS officer. He finds himself challenged by citywide corruption and criminal networks that frustrate his official duties. To bring justice to his city, Vedanth adopts the alter ego of the vigilante "Bagheera," embarking on a perilous mission to dismantle organised crime.

Cast and Crew of Bagheera

The film stars Sriimurali in the title role, supported by Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, and Achyuth Kumar, each bringing depth to the gripping storyline. Dr Suri's directorial vision is complemented by Prashanth Neel's screenplay, with Vijay Kiragandur producing under the Hombale Films banner.

Reception

Achieving a significant Rs. 17.13 crore net within nine days of release, Bagheera has been a standout in the Kannada film industry, attracting a dedicated audience despite high-budget Bollywood competition from big releases like Singham and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bagheera, Kannada Movies, OTT Release, Netflix, Prashanth Neel, Kannada Action Thriller, Sriimurali
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Five Charged in US for Crypto Hacking Spree Using ‘Scattered Spider’ Method: Details
Samsung Gauss2 Multimodal AI Model With Support for Up to 14 Languages Unveiled at SDC24

  1. Samsung Black Friday Sale Now Live With Discounts on Galaxy Wearables
  2. Jaguar Reveals New Logo and Next-Gen Electric Vehicle Ahead of 2026 Launch
  3. iPhone 17 Slim Design, Price Range, Specifications Revealed in New Leak
  4. Realme GT Neo 7 Series With 7,000mAh Battery May Launch in December
#Latest Stories
  1. Human Cell Atlas Mapping 37 Trillion Human Cells for Disease Insights
  2. Irminger Sea’s Crucial Role in Atlantic Ocean Current Collapse Identified
  3. Mars’ Moons Phobos and Deimos Could Be Asteroid Debris, New Study Reveals
  4. Honda to Double EV Range by 2029 With Solid-State Batteries
  5. Jaguar Reveals New Logo and Next-Gen Electric Vehicle Ahead of 2026 Launch
  6. Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV with 620km Range, Advanced Features Unveiled
  7. Telangana EV Policy 2024: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. New Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Thekku Vadakku, Adithattu, and More
  9. Mismatched Season 3 OTT Release Date: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli Starrer Series to Stream Next Month
  10. Lineman OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
