Directed by Peter Farrelly, Balls Up is an American Action Comedy Film that has finally reached your digital screens. This film centres around two marketers whose lives end up in ultimate chaos when their booze scandal jeopardizes their careers. This film then takes on the high-stakes game as their action to save their careers, and themselves, ends up giving the viewers epic entertainment and a super-dose of action. The sequences of the film are worth watching, as it keeps the pace steady.

When and Where to Watch Balls Up

The film is now available to stream only on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Balls Up

This film revolves around two marketing professionals who seize the opportunity to get their product as a sponsor for the World Cup. However, their lives take a dark turn when their careers and plans are jeopardized by an alcohol-led incident. The film then delves deeper and follows their way towards their efforts to escape the situation and come clean. The film is highly chaotic, and the sequences will offer the audience a high-stakes thriller packed with intense action and comedy.

Cast and Crew of Balls Up

Written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, this film stars Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser, Sacha Baron Cohen, Benjamin Bratt, Luciano Szafir, and more in prominent roles. The music composition has been delivered by Dave Palmer, while Sam Seig is the editor.

Reception of Balls Up

The film has recently released on April 15th, 2026, on digital screens, and so the reviews are yet to come. Currently, the IMDb rating is unavailable.