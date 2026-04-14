Candy And The Pizza Ggirl, directed by Akhil Kapur is now available on the OTT. it is a funny and a little chaotic picture which has some thrilling scenes in it. The story is about a pizza girl and a man who makes money by pleasing women. There is one friend of his who is doing the same thing. They just want to enjoy their lives by making money. They were unaware of the fact that they might run into trouble. One of the girls out of those females is a killer and the chaos begins from there.

When and Where to Watch

The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video for rent, and it was released on April 10, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Candy and The Pizza Ggirl starts with a saying by Ninad Kamat as Bobby whatever happens, happens for the best while pouring whisky in a glass. He adds that a modern man should do only two things in his life: make a lot of money and make a lot of love. Dara Sadhu is playing the role of Mickey. Both of them are busy in their lives making money by meeting different women and giving them love. However, they didn't realise this would lead them into trouble ahead. They find themselves stuck at a part. It is worth enjoying the watch.

Cast and Crew

Candy and The Pizza Ggirl has Priya Banerjee as Pizza Girl, Ninad Kamat as Bobby, Dara Sandhu as Mickey, Anket Sanghavi as Peddler, and Nimish Shitole as Sunny. It is presented by Elephante Blanco Pictures together with India Film Factory.

Reception

It has no IMDb rating yet as it has just released. However, the viewers enjoyed the ups and downs of the movie track.