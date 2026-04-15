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Bloodborne Animated Film Adaptation in the Works at Sony

Popular YouTuber Jacksepticeye is producing the Bloodborne movie.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 April 2026 11:47 IST
Bloodborne Animated Film Adaptation in the Works at Sony

Photo Credit: Sony/ FromSoftware

Bloodborne released on PS4 in 2015

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Highlights
  • Bloodborne launched as a PS4 exclusive
  • Fans have long demanded a Bloodborne remake or sequel
  • Bloodborne movie does not have a release date yet
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Sony might not release a Bloodborne remake or sequel anytime soon, but the company is working on an animated film adaptation of the beloved FromSoftware action-RPG. An R-rated animated film adaption of Bloodborne is in development, Sony announced at CinemaCon this week. Popular YouTuber Jacksepticeye will serve as a producer on the project.

Details about the film remain under wraps, but a faithful adaptation would see a Hunter prowling the streets of Yharnam, a Gothic-inspired labyrinthian city infested with monsters.

At CinemaCon, Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group, promised that the animated Bloodborne movie will stay “very true” to the gory spirit of the game, as per Variety.

“It's a dream come true that I get to announce I'm producing a Bloodborne R-Rated Animated Movie with Sony. I can't say much else about it yet but I will pour everything I have into this,” Seán William McLoughlin, or Jacksepticeye, said on X.

Sony has not yet announced a release date for the Bloodborne movie.

No Bloodborne Remake Yet

Gamers have clamoured for a Bloodborne remake or sequel for years, but there's been no word from Sony or FromSoftware on the same. The now shuttered Bluepoint Games reportedly pitched a Bloodborne remake to Sony in early 2025 after its live service God of War project was cancelled, but didn't receive the green light from the PlayStation parent.

According to a Bloomberg report, Sony told Bluepoint that the numbers for a Bloodborne project “made sense,” but FromSoftware didn't want the remake to happen. Bluepoint Games was shut down by Sony earlier this year.

The rights to Bloodborne IP remain with Sony. Developed by FromSoftware, the action-RPG was launched as a PS4 exclusive in 2015, where it remains locked at 30fps. The game has not received an PS5 update or a native port that would boost its performance on Sony's current-gen console.

Bloodborne has also not been ported to other platforms, despite the demand for a PC version of the game with updated visuals and performance. Bloodborne is widely regarded as one of the greatest games ever made.

Bloodborne

Bloodborne

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Unsettling atmosphere
  • Visceral combat
  • Enjoyable weapons
  • Immense sense of achievement
  • Fun stealth and non-violent options
  • Bad
  • Annoying design inconsistencies
  • Long loading times
  • Slight slow down
  • Environment lay out could be better in some places
Read detailed Sony Bloodborne review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

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Further reading: Bloodborne, Bloordborne Movie, Sony, Sony Pictures, FromSoftware
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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