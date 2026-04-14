Directed by Jeff Fisher, The Stranger in My Home is a 2025 thriller film that has now made its way to digital screens. This film is an intense thriller that revolves around a couple whose lives are shattered after a stranger claims that their daughter was swapped with his and that he is the biological parent. That's when the real investigation begins. The film then delves deeper into unwavering secrets from the past, evidence, DNA testing, and the psychological impact the family faces.

When and Where to Watch The Stranger in My Home

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in multiple languages including Hindi and English.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Stranger in My Home

This thriller film follows Ali (Sophia Bush) and Jeff (Chris Johnson), whose lives take an unexpected turn after Tom Truby (Chris Carmack) suddenly arrives at their door with the proof claiming their 15-year-old daughter was swapped at birth and that he is the biological father. However, as the revelation escalates the tensions, the couple begins to question the identity of the child they raise. Also, Tom confesses about the other daughter, who was presumed to be swapped, and discovers that he wasn't the biological father match for her cancer marker. Soon, the home transforms into an epitome of suspicions, and explores the heights that a family could go through only to save the daughter they have been raising, even if she is not theirs.

Cast and Crew of The Stranger in My Home

Written by Adele Parks and Chris Sivertson, this film stars Sophia Bush, Chris Johnson, and Chris Carmack in the lead roles, along with Amiah Miller, Grace Aiello Antczak, Austin Woods, and more. The music background has been delivered by Matthew Rogers, while Nathan Wilson is the cinematographer.

Reception of The Stranger in My Home

This thriller film hit the VOD, instead of theatres, on June 24th, 2025, and did an average job. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 4.4/10.