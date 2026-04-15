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Samsung Patent Hints at Triple-Folding Galaxy Z TriFold Wide With Broader Display

Unlike conventional foldables, the purported Samsung device is seen with a screen spanning across all three sections

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 17:27 IST
Samsung Patent Hints at Triple-Folding Galaxy Z TriFold Wide With Broader Display

Samsung launched its first tri-fold phone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, in 2025

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Highlights
  • The tri-fold mechanism may allow for a wider tablet-like viewing area
  • The patent describes three housing parts that are coupled together
  • It may offer multiple folding positions, including a tent-like setup
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Samsung is speculated to be working on a new foldable smartphone form factor, with a recently surfaced patent hinting at a tri-fold design. The development comes as the company is expected to expand its foldable portfolio following the introduction of the Galaxy Z TriFold in 2025. The patent suggests Samsung may be working on a more experimental form factor and offers an early look at what could be a tri-fold device with a significantly wider display.

What's in Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold Wide Patent 

A patent application filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) describes a Samsung foldable device that could be referred to as the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Wide (via Network Right). The patent describes a flexible display device with a three-part folding mechanism, comprising a first housing part, a second housing part rotatably coupled to it, and a third housing part connected similarly.

Unlike conventional foldables, the purported device is seen with a screen spanning across all three sections. As described in the patent, this may potentially allow it to unfold into a wider, tablet-like form factor. When folded, the first housing part is positioned between the other two sections, creating a stacked structure. One portion of the display remains externally visible, which could function as a cover screen, while the rear panel is depicted with a triple-camera system.

As per the patent description, the device may include multiple structural reinforcements such as sidewalls, protection members, and buffer components. These are said to be designed to support the foldable display and reduce stress during repeated folding. The housing is also said to feature elements that protect the edges of the display panel.

Further, illustrations indicate support for multiple folding positions. These may include a tent-like configuration where the device can stand on its own for hands-free usage.

While the patent points to a more advanced tri-fold concept, the rumour mill has suggested that Samsung is developing a wider version of its book-style foldable, and it could debut as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

However, it is crucial to note that not all devices described in patent applications make it to the final production stage or carry the same elements. Thus, it is currently unclear whether Samsung's purported wide tri-fold smartphone will feature similar technical aspects as described in the patent filing.

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Patent
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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