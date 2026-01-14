Apple on Wednesday announced the Apple Creator Studio as a suite of bundled applications offering studio-grade editing solutions on the go. Available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, creators can leverage the apps under the suite to fulfil video editing, music making, creative imaging, and visual productivity use cases. As per Apple, the Creator Studio also brings new features and premium content across apps like Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, and more.

Apple Creator Studio Price in India, Availability

The Apple Creator Studio price in India starts at Rs. 399 for the monthly subscription. Customers can also opt for the yearly plan, priced at Rs. 3,999 per year. Students are eligible for education savings and can subscribe to Creator Studio Pro at Rs. 199 per month or Rs. 1,999 per year.

They can purchase the Apple Creator Studio beginning January 28. All new subscribers will enjoy a one-month free trial of Apple Creator Studio, and with the purchase of a new Mac or qualifying iPad, customers can receive three months of Apple Creator Studio for free. With Family Sharing, these apps can be shared across six family members at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, one-time purchase versions of Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage will still be available on the App Store. Meanwhile, free versions of Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform will come bundled with every new iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple Creator Studio: Features

The new Apple Creator Studio packages familiar apps such as Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform into a single subscription. Apple says the suite is designed to empower creators of all skill levels, while keeping processing largely on device or within Private Cloud Compute to maintain its privacy standards.

For video creation, Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad introduces new AI-powered features, including Transcript Search, Visual Search, Beat Detection, and Montage Maker on iPad. As per the company, these additions can help users edit footage faster and align visuals with music more intuitively. Subscribers also get access to Motion for advanced motion graphics and Compressor for custom export workflows.

Notable updates have been introduced for music creation in Logic Pro for Mac and iPad. The new Synth Player and Chord ID tools leverage AI to generate performances and identify chord progressions from audio or MIDI. The update also adds an expanded Sound Library with royalty-free loops and samples.

Apple is also bringing Pixelmator Pro to the iPad. The company claims it will have a touch-optimised interface, full support for Apple Pencil interactions, and features like Super Resolution, Auto Crop, and advanced masking tools. Apart from this, they'll also get access to a new Warp tool and additional mockups across Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad.

The Apple Creator Studio subscription is said to add premium templates, themes, and a new Content Hub to Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform apps.