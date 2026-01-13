Technology News
Ithiri Neram Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Romance Film Online

Ithiri Neram is a light-hearted Malayalam romance comedy film that is now streaming on SunNXT. It stars Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2026 14:24 IST
Ithiri Neram Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Romance Film Online

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Ithiri Neram is now available to stream exclusively on SunNXT.

  • Ithiri Neram is a Malayalam romance comedy film
  • It stars Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab in the lead roles
  • Streaming now, only on SunNXT
Written by Vishal Shakti, Ithiri Neram is a light-hearted Malayalam romance comedy film that has finally landed on the digital screens. The film centers around two college sweethearts who reunite after eight years in Thiruvananthapuram. As the duo connect, they engage in candid conversations and confront the unresolved past. Likewise, as the night escalates, they explore lingering feelings and emotional choices. The sequences of the film form a perfect blend of romance, unspoken promises, and a transformative night packed with revelations.

When and Where to Watch Ithiri Neram

The film is now available to stream exclusively on SunNXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ithiri Neram

The film follows a podcast host, Anish (Played by Roshan Mathew), who heads to a long-planned reunion and a drinking night with his friends, until he receives a call from his ex-lover, Anjana (Played by Zarin Shihab), who asks him to meet before she leaves the town. As the duo meet, they engage in candid conversations and confront unresolved past. With the night commencing further, they indulge in drinks and drive through the city, while reliving the past. However, the night turns chaotic when one passes out after heavily drinking, which leads them to make tough choices. What happens next leaves the viewers in question the future, and more.

Cast and Crew of Ithiri Neram

Directed by Prasanth Vijay, the film stars Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab in the lead roles. Other cast members include Nandhu, Jeo Baby, Anand Manmadhan, Akhilesh GK, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Basil CJ, while Rakesh Dharan is the cinematographer.

Reception of Ithiri Neram

The film was theatrically released on November 7th, 2025, where it received a decent response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.2/10.

 

Comments

Further reading: Ithiri Neram, romance comedy film, SunNXT, Malayalam film, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ithiri Neram Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Romance Film Online
