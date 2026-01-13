Vivo V70 series has been part of the rumour mill for quite some time now. The lineup, which was previously seen on multiple certification sites, is now said to arrive next month. The Vivo V70 series is expected to feature two models, and the standard Vivo V70 is likely to be available in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It could run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The Vivo V70 model will succeed last year's Vivo V60. The lineup could feature Zeiss-branded optics.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Could Launch by Mid-February

Citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), Smartprix reports that the Vivo V70 series is set to launch in India by mid-February. The lineup will include the vanilla Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite, and the upcoming handsets are said to come with Qualcomm chipsets, Sony camera sensors and Zeiss optics.

The Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite are tipped to ship with OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. The report claims that the Vivo V70 Elite will feature 'Qualcomm's most powerful processor seen in a V-series phone so far'.

The Vivo V70 was recently spotted on various regulatory websites, including the US FCC, BIS (India) and IMDA (Singapore). The FCC listing suggested that the handset will support 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. The listing also suggested the presence of a 12GB+256GB RAM and storage variant.

The unannounced Vivo V70 also surfaced on Geekbench recently, scoring 1,235 in single core and 3,920 in multi core tests. It is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC alongside an Adreno 722 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo V70 is expected to come with upgrades over the Vivo V60, which was launched in India in August last year with a price tag of Rs. 36,999. The Vivo V60 has a 6.77-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, triple camera setup with Zeiss optics and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.