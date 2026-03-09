The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G will be launched in India later this month, the company announced on Monday. As per the South Korean tech conglomerate, the upcoming handset is designed to provide dependable performance for communication, content consumption, and everyday productivity. It is confirmed to sport a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy M17e 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, running on Android 16-based One UI 8.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Price in India, Availability

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M17e 5G will launch in India on March 17, although the company has not yet revealed its pricing. The handset will be available in two colour options — Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Specifications, Features

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports Adaptive Brightness with High Brightness Mode (HBM), which automatically adjusts screen brightness depending on ambient lighting conditions.

The handset is said to have a thickness of 8.2mm and features a Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) back panel. It carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Galaxy M17e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, comprising two Cortex-A76 performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores running at 2.0GHz. The chipset is paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, which handles graphics processing for multimedia and casual gaming tasks.

It runs on Android 16-based One UI 8, and is claimed to support six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The handset also features Samsung Knox Vault for security. The system is claimed to carry Evaluation Assurance Level 5+ (EAL5+) certification, with the tech giant claiming it has passed rigorous security testing standards.

As per the brand, the Galaxy M17e 5G features Now Bar for real-time updates, Live Notifications that highlight active tasks, and other features like Large Folders on the home screen. The handset also integrates Google Gemini AI capabilities, along with Circle to Search support.

For optics, the upcoming handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the handset carries an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy M17e 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery, which Samsung says is designed to support extended usage such as streaming, browsing, and social media activity.