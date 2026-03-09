Technology News
Vivo V70 FE Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Vivo V70 FE will be available for purchase in Indonesia via the Vivo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2026 15:38 IST
Vivo V70 FE Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V70 FE features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Vivo V70 FE weighs about 202g and is 7.59mm thick
  • Vivo V70 FE features an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The handset is offered in three colour options
Vivo V70 FE was launched in Indonesia on Monday by the Chinese smartphone maker as the third phone in its V70 lineup. Accompanied by the Vivo V70, which was recently launched in India, the new Vivo V70 FE is set to go on sale in Indonesia via the company's online store. It will be available in three colour options and two storage configurations. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. The phone also features a dual rear camera unit.

Vivo V70 FE Price, Availability

The Vivo V70 FE is priced at IDR 64,99,000 (about Rs. 35,000) in Indonesia, for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at IDR 71,99,000 (roughly Rs. 39,000). Lastly, the option featuring 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs IDR 73,99,900 (about Rs. 40,000).

The new handset will be available for purchase in Indonesia via the Vivo online store. The Vivo V70 FE is offered in Blue, Light Purple, and Silver colourways.

Vivo V70 FE Specifications, Features

The Vivo V70 FE is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The phone is equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) Q10+ AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,900 nits peak brightness, P3 wide colour gamut, and 449 ppi pixel density. The company claims that the handset ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

vivo v70 fe launch main Vivo V70 FE

Vivo V70 FE gets an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back.
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, powers the Vivo V70 FE. The SoC features four efficiency cores, clocked at 2.0GHz, and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. The phone also features up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo V70 FE carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel (f/1.88) primary shooter with autofocus and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. Vivo has equipped the handset with a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo V70 FE packs a 7,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It features 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS support for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, an infrared (IR) blaster, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 163.7×76.2x7.59mm and weighs about 200g.

Vivo V70 FE

Vivo V70 FE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,800 pixels
Vivo V70 FE, Vivo V70 FE Launch, Vivo V70 FE Price, Vivo V70 FE Specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Vivo V70 FE Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
