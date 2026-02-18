Directed by Uday Mahesh, Lucky The Superstar is an upcoming Tamil comedy-drama film set to debut soon on digital screens, offering a blend of humor and entertainment. The plot is light-hearted and revolves around a lost puppy whose transformative impact on people's lives makes him the heart of the movie. However, an incident influenced by political forces creates chaos, leading the film to explore the ultimate collision between the innocence of a puppy and the complexities of human lives.

When and Where to Watch Lucky The Superstar

This film drops on February 20, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. It will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lucky The Superstar

This heartwarming tale centers on a lost and innocent puppy that moves from place to place. Lucky fosters a child's emotional recovery while bringing joy to a disrupted family. However, the plot takes an unexpected turn when the puppy is taken away along with other stray dogs under a political initiative.

It is then that the lead (played by G.V. Prakash) realizes the weight of Lucky's absence and embarks on a mission to bring him back. The film's sequences are deeply emotional, focusing on the profound value of these "little paws."

Cast and Crew of Lucky The Superstar

The Tamil comedy-drama Lucky The Superstar is written and directed by Udhayabanu Maheshwaran (Uday Mahesh). Produced under the banner of Kavithalayaa Productions, the film stars G.V. Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles. The extensive supporting cast features R. Sarathkumar, Subbu Panchu, Devadarshini, Kovai Sarala, and Motta Rajendran.

Reception of Lucky The Superstar

The film is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.