Technology News
English Edition

Lucky The Superstar Set for Direct-to-OTT Release: Details About This G.V. Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan Starrer

Lucky The Superstar is a heartwarming tale centers on a lost and innocent puppy that moves from place to place.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 February 2026 16:42 IST
Lucky The Superstar Set for Direct-to-OTT Release: Details About This G.V. Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan Starrer

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The plot is light-hearted and revolves around a lost puppy with a transformative impact

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lucky The Superstar is an upcoming Tamil comedy-drama film
  • It stars G.V. Prakash Kumar and Anuswara Rajan in key roles
  • Streaming begins on Feb 20th, 2026, on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Directed by Uday Mahesh, Lucky The Superstar is an upcoming Tamil comedy-drama film set to debut soon on digital screens, offering a blend of humor and entertainment. The plot is light-hearted and revolves around a lost puppy whose transformative impact on people's lives makes him the heart of the movie. However, an incident influenced by political forces creates chaos, leading the film to explore the ultimate collision between the innocence of a puppy and the complexities of human lives.

When and Where to Watch Lucky The Superstar

This film drops on February 20, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. It will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lucky The Superstar

This heartwarming tale centers on a lost and innocent puppy that moves from place to place. Lucky fosters a child's emotional recovery while bringing joy to a disrupted family. However, the plot takes an unexpected turn when the puppy is taken away along with other stray dogs under a political initiative.

It is then that the lead (played by G.V. Prakash) realizes the weight of Lucky's absence and embarks on a mission to bring him back. The film's sequences are deeply emotional, focusing on the profound value of these "little paws."

Cast and Crew of Lucky The Superstar

The Tamil comedy-drama Lucky The Superstar is written and directed by Udhayabanu Maheshwaran (Uday Mahesh). Produced under the banner of Kavithalayaa Productions, the film stars G.V. Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles. The extensive supporting cast features R. Sarathkumar, Subbu Panchu, Devadarshini, Kovai Sarala, and Motta Rajendran.

Reception of Lucky The Superstar

The film is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IMDb, JioHotstar, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Black Phone 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ethan Hawke’s Horror Sequel Online?
Oppo Find X9s Global Variant Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Debut With 7,025mAh Battery

Related Stories

Lucky The Superstar Set for Direct-to-OTT Release: Details About This G.V. Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan Starrer
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pre-Reserve in India Offers Free Storage Upgrade
  2. Google Pixel 10a Launched in India With a 5,100mAh Battery at This Price
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Series Leak Reveals Anticipated Price, Key Features
  4. Infinix Launches Note Edge 5G in India With These Features
  5. Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Camon 50 With MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate SoC Launched
  6. Physicists Propose Spacetime Quasicrystals as Cosmos' Secret Architecture
  7. Global Tech Platforms Told to Follow Constitution After Tougher Content Rules
  8. Infinix Note 60 Series Listed With a 6,500mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Hot Spot 2 Much Streams on OTT From February 20: Know When, Where to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Suggest Saturn's Titan Moon Formed in a Single High-Energy Impact Event
  2. Google Pixel 10a Launched in India With 5,100mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Eesha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Hebah Patel and Thrigun Starrer Online?
  4. OpenAI Announces Collaboration With IITs, IIMs and More Institutes at AI Impact Summit
  5. AI Impact Summit: Google Announces Plans to Build Three New Subsea Cables From India, Four Fiber-Optic Routes
  6. Veerappan The Bandit King Now Set for OTT Release on Waves OTT: What You Need to Know
  7. Avowed Gets PS5 Release Alongside Major Anniversary Update With New Features
  8. Scientists Explore How Non-Repeating Quasicrystal Patterns Could Solve the Mystery of Quantum Gravity
  9. Hot Spot 2 Much to Stream on OTT Soon: What to Know About Vignesh Karthick’s Social Satire
  10. Nothing Warns Customers About Counterfeit Accessories as Delhi Police Seize Fake Nothing, CMF Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »